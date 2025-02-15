"Don't make no sense" — RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Crystal Envy's elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 released episode 7, titled Snatch Game, on February 14, 2025. The episode bid farewell to Crystal Envy after she lost the lip-sync battle to Lana Ja'Rae. The participants faced off to Selena Gomez's Hands to Myself, hoping to outperform the other. Despite her efforts, Crystal Envy failed to outshine Lana Ja'Rae and got eliminated from the show.

Ad

Lana Ja'Rae and Crystal Envy found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard after failing to impress the judges with their runway presentation and performance. In the lip-sync battle between the two queens, both tried to take center stage often coming in each other's ways.

During the performance, Lana Ja'Rae's wig came off when she hit a split. However, despite the mishap, the judges decided to advance her and send Crystal Envy packing.

Ad

Trending

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 fans took to X to comment on the final decision. While many were unhappy to see Crystal Envy leave, others believed her performance was better than Lana Ja'Rae's.

A RuPaul's Drag Race fan reacts to Crystal Envy's elimination (Image via X/@KINDAFENTY)

"Crystal going home over Lana….that don’t make no sense i’m so sorry," a fan wrote.

Ad

"I’m gagged… Crystal didn’t deserve to go home. She wasn’t my fav at all but she won that lipsync and had a better track record," another fan commented.

"Crystal Envy literally has been killing the competition and giving us TOP TIER looks, how did she get eliminated?" a netizen tweeted.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans disagreed with the judges' decision to keep Lana Ja'Rae in the competition over Crystal Envy.

Ad

"Nah, Crystal envy was robbed. she ate that lip sync up, bring her back for all stars!" a user reacted.

"Currently very confused how we’ve ended up in a world where Crystal went home this early," a person commented.

"Lana complaining about Crystal getting in her way during the lipsync when she ALWAYS goes in front of her competitors during lipsync for your life. SHE’S STUPID and DELUSIONAL," another fan wrote.

Ad

"They cut off Crystal cause she's a contender and production did not expect her to slay so they got rid off her as soon as they saw her stumble cause how did she go home over someone who's been coasting and in the bottom twice?? It's a Max situation again," one user posted.

Other RuPaul's Drag Race fans expressed a similar sentiment.

Ad

"Crystal WON that lipsync and didn’t even deserve bottom two actual robbery!" a person reacted.

"Omg!! This elimination was crazy?! Did Crystal Envy get sent home for being too physical with Lana during the lip sync? SHOOK," another netizen commented.

"You've changed my life forever" — RuPaul's Drag Race star Crystal Envy expresses gratitude for the experience

Ad

Episode 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race saw the 11 queens prepare impersonations for the "Snatch Game" challenge, featuring the Global All Stars star Alyssa Edwards. While the contestants rehearsed their pieces before stepping on stage, Alyssa and Ru paid a visit backstage, encouraging Crystal Envy, Lydia B Kollins, and Arrietty to "follow [their] yellow brick road" and "add some spice" to their acts.

While Lydia B Kollins debated between actress Catherin O'Hara and filmmaker David Lynch, Crystal Envy decided to impersonate actress Nicole Richie. The RuPaul's Drag Race star said that she needed to relax and put her best foot forward. Ru and Alyssa advised Crystal Envy to "just have fun."

Ad

Despite their effort, the queens failed to impress the judges. Crystal Envy and Lana Ja'Rae landed at the bottom and battled each other for their spot in the competition.

"I'm not holding anything back because I'm not losing my spot in this competition," Crystal Envy said.

Ad

The lip-sync battle saw Crystal Envy and Lana Ja'Rae crash into one another as they tried to steal the other's spotlight. The constant tussle onstage unimpressed the experts, who decided to send Crystal Envy home.

While thanking Ru for the opportunity, the evictee said:

"Everything you've given me, you've changed my life forever. Thank you."

While speaking to the RuPaul's Drag Race cameras, Crystal Envy stated what she showcased in the competition was "nothing less than the diamond experience" and added that she was proud of how far she had come. She called herself a "star" and expressed gratitude for the experience.

Ad

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET exclusively om MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback