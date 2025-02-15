Who went home tonight on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 7? Details explored

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 17, episode 7, Crystal Envy was eliminated from the competition, which aired on February 14, 2025. Weeks of non-elimination rounds caused by the Badonka Dunk Tank twist were finally over, and regular eliminations returned on the show.

The other RuPaul's Drag Race 11 queens competed in the Snatch Game challenge, with a fingernail-themed runway presentation afterward. Crystal Envy, who had been performing well throughout previous episodes, ended up in the bottom two and was eventually eliminated after lip-syncing Hands to Myself by Selena Gomez.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 7: Snatch Game, runway, and elimination

Recap of the episode

The episode of RuPaul's Drag Race included the Snatch Game, an old staple where contestants play impersonations of celebrities in a satirical game show. The remaining 11 queens played a range of public figures, including David Lynch and Trisha Paytas.

The performances garnered mixed reactions from the judges, with some queens having standout moments while others struggled with comedic timing and character representation. After Snatch Game, the queens got ready for the runway challenge, with the theme revolving around fingernail-inspired fashion.

Guest judge Quinta Brunson, of Abbott Elementary fame, sat on the panel to judge the looks. Some of the contestants added dramatic nail art to their overall look, while others kept things simple. The judges critiqued them based on originality, execution, and presentation.

Towards the conclusion of deliberation, two competitors ended up in the lowest two and lip-synced to survive the competition. The selected song of the week was Hands to Myself, performed by Selena Gomez. After lip-syncing, RuPaul announced Crystal Envy's exit from the competition.

Who is Crystal Envy?

Crystal Envy was cut on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 even though she had been doing well throughout the previous episodes. Up until last week, she had ranked in the top three several times and had never before been up for elimination. Her Snatch Game outing as Nicole Richie, however, was not well received by the judges, resulting in her being put in the bottom two.

Wikipedia states Crystal Envy, whose birth name is Christopher Cianci, is a New Jersey-based Asbury Park drag performer. He started playing around with makeup when he was 14 years old and created his drag persona while still a teenager. He became acquainted with his drag mother Jade Embers after finding her through Tumblr in 2011, and he competed as Crystal Envy Embers.

After taking a brief hiatus from drag at the age of 18, she returned to performing in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from drag, Crystal Envy is a bridal and celebrity makeup artist. She has her own business and has worked with celebrities, including Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Dolores Catania.

In addition to her activities in the beauty world, Crystal Envy has competed in drag pageants and was crowned Miss Paradise 2022. She was the fourth Miss Paradise titleholder to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race, after Honey Davenport, Olivia Lux, and Sapphira Cristál. She previously competed for Miss Glamorous Newcomer in Orlando, Florida.

Crystal Envy is also a member of the House of Mandell, a drag house featuring RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Jasmine Kennedie. From this, she has listed Mancie Mandell as among her drag mothers.

Stay tuned as the queens compete for the crown! Catch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 every Friday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

