Canada's Drag Race season 5: List of cast members explored

Canada's Drag Race season 5 brings an electrifying lineup of 11 drag artists from across the country, each vying for the crown in the competition. Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes alongside judges Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor, the season promises high-energy performances, dazzling looks, and fierce competition.

The new season debuts on Thursday, November 21, 2024, on WOW Presents Plus, marking the continuation of the franchise's vibrant legacy.

Meet the Queens of Canada's Drag Race season 5

Helena Poison

Canada's Drag Race season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

Helena Poison is a Toronto-based designer and performer known for her expertise in special effects makeup and prosthetics.

At age 32, she combines technical skill with stage presence to bring a unique artistry to the competition.

Follow her journey on Instagram: @thehelenapoison.

Jaylene Tyme

Jaylene Tyme of season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

Jaylene Tyme, a Vancouver-based performer with over 30 years of experience, is celebrated for her celebrity impersonations in the show Legends Cabaret. Recognized as Empress 35 of Vancouver, she also holds a leadership role in the International Court System.

At age 52, Jaylene represents Vancouver's vibrant drag culture.

Follow her on Instagram: @jaylenetyme.

Makayla Couture

Canada's Drag Race season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

Makayla Couture represents Toronto with her trailblazing presence as a drag artist. At 21, she highlights her Black and trans identities through her performances.

With a background in musical theater and a past guest appearance in season 2, she brings a dynamic energy to the competition.

Find her on Instagram: @makayla.couture.

Minhi Wang

Canada's Drag Race season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

Minhi Wang balances careers in government and healthcare with her passion for drag. Formerly a Pit Crew member on season 1, she is also a queer water polo athlete.

At age 39, she uses her multifaceted talents to connect with audiences.

Follow her on Instagram: @heyminhiwang.

Perla

Perla of season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

Perla, a Toronto-based queen with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, is known for her wig styling and dynamic performances.

At age 29, she won the Absolut Empire’s Ball 2022, showcasing her versatile drag artistry.

Follow her journey on Instagram: @callherperla.

Sanjina DaBish Queen

Canada's Drag Race season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

Sanjina DaBish Queen combines her Fijian heritage with bold choreography in her drag performances. As a 32-year-old instructor in Toronto’s Drag Masterclass, she aims to elevate the art form within her community.

Follow her on Instagram: @sanjinadbq.

Tara Nova

Canada's Drag Race season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

Tara Nova, hailing from St. John’s, is a self-taught seamstress who has gained recognition as one of Newfoundland’s top drag performers. At age 23, she seeks to showcase Atlantic Canada’s talent on a national stage.

Follow her on Instagram: @itstaranova.

The Virgo Queen

The Virgo Queen of season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

The Virgo Queen integrates her biracial and Indigenous heritage into her performances, drawing on her background as a singer and dancer.

At age 25, she aims to create meaningful performances that resonate with diverse audiences.

Follow her journey on Instagram: @thevirgoqueen.

Tiffany Ann Co.

Canada's Drag Race season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

Tiffany Ann Co., a first-generation Vietnamese immigrant, merges her competitive hip-hop background with energetic drag performances.

At age 32, she is dedicated to representing her community and pushing the boundaries of drag artistry.

Follow her on Instagram: @tiffanyannco.duh.

Uma Gahd

Uma Gahd of season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

Uma Gahd, based in Montreal, is known for her conceptual and witty performances. With experience hosting numerous shows and performing a solo comedy play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the 36-year-old queen brings a strong sense of creativity to the competition.

Follow her on Instagram: @umagahd.

Xana

Canada's Drag Race season 5 (Image via Instagram/@canadasdragrace)

Xana, a Vancouver-based drag artist and activist, advocates for inclusive and safe spaces within the drag community. At age 26, she integrates her Indigenous heritage and social activism into her performances.

Follow her on Instagram: @xanasrevenge.

Catch the premiere of Canada's Drag Race season 5 on Thursday, November 21, 2024, streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

