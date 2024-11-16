Who has been eliminated so far in Love Island Australia 2024? Details explored

Love Island Australia 2024 has seen a number of contestants come and go as the singles vie for romance and the chance to make it to the finale. Since the season kicked off, there have been several recouplings, and with each one, an unlucky Islander has been eliminated.

As of the recent dumping, a four contestants have exited the villa: Xanthe, Indigo, Eilisha, and Kane.

Overview of eliminated contestants in Love Island Australia 2024

Kane (Dumped at day 3)

Kane from Love Island Australia 2024

Kane was the first contestant to be eliminated from Love Island Australia 2024, leaving the villa on Day 3. His departure came after Xanthe decided to recouple with Zane, leaving Kane single and vulnerable.

Despite having formed a connection with Xanthe, Kane was the first to be sent home after the girls had the chance to decide whether to stay with their current partners or choose someone new.

Kane’s exit was marked by a bittersweet reflection on his short time in the villa.

Eilisha (Dumped at day 5)

Eilisha from Love Island Australia 2024

Eilisha was eliminated from Love Island Australia 2024 on Day 5 after Taylor chose to recouple with Em, leaving her without a partner. This came after Eilisha had initially connected with Taylor, who had stolen her from Dylan, but was later left single when Taylor made a different choice.

Eilisha's exit followed a whirlwind of emotions as she struggled with being part of a love triangle and ultimately found herself at risk during the elimination. Eilisha shared mixed feelings about her departure, stating,

“I was disappointed to be leaving so soon but holding out hope that my perfect match might be out there.”

Indigo (Dumped at day 8)

Indigo from Love Island Australia 2024

Indigo's departure from the villa on Day 8 was a surprise for many. After Dylan, a new arrival, made his intentions clear towards Sophie, she was faced with a difficult decision. Sophie chose to recouple with Dylan, leaving Indigo single and vulnerable. As a result, Indigo was eliminated from the villa, marking him as the third contestant to be sent home.

Despite the surprise elimination, Indigo reflected on his time in the villa with a positive outlook. He shared,

“I wanted to back myself but there’s always that little voice in the back of my head second-guessing. It’s definitely taught me not to be complacent and to take every opportunity as you can.”

He also expressed that he had felt the strongest romantic connection with Sophie, stating,

“We did start in a great place, we got the chance to go on a nice date and I think that really did set the tone for the whole time I was with her.”

Xanthe (Dumped recently)

Xanthe from Love Island Australia 2024

Xanthe was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from Love Island Australia 2024 after a tough recoupling. Her partner, Zane, decided to couple with new Bombshell, Kaylah, leaving Xanthe heartbroken and single.

In a twist, Mercedes, a new arrival from Dallas, was given the opportunity to save one of the girls after a speed dating round. However, Mercedes chose to couple with Sophie instead of Xanthe, ultimately sealing her fate.

Xanthe expressed the disappointment of being rejected by Zane and not being chosen by Mercedes, which led to her tearful exit. Xanthe bid farewell to her close friends but notably avoided saying goodbye to Kaylah and Krissy, which led Krissy to comment, “childish.”

