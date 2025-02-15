RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 7 recap: The classic quick-fire comedy game show

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 released episode 7 on February 14, 2025, on MTV. The queens participated in the competition’s signature quick-fire comedy game show challenge. This episode featured the return of “Snatch Game,” where the contestants showcased their pop culture knowledge and improvisation abilities by impersonating celebrity figures. The guest judge for the episode was Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson.

Ad

At the beginning of this episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17, the contestants were Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Jewels Sparkles, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, and Suzie Toot. By the end of the episode, Crystal Envy was eliminated, while the rest of the queens advanced to the next stage of the competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 7: Snatch game challenge and elimination

Queens prepare for the challenge

Ad

Trending

Ad

As the queens prepared for “Snatch Game,” they selected their impersonation choices. Onya Nurve planned to portray Eddie Murphy, while Suzie Toot chose Ellen Greene in her role as Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors. Suzie stated:

“I’ve performed as Ellen in the past to rave reviews and have even won competitions with the impression.”

During their walkthrough with RuPaul and guest mentor Alyssa Edwards, some queens received feedback on their selections. Lydia B Kollins debated between David Lynch and Catherine O’Hara, but RuPaul questioned whether Lynch would translate well in the challenge.

Ad

Arrietty decided on Baby Cupid, explaining that she wanted to play to her strengths. Crystal Envy, who selected Nicole Richie, acknowledged the need to “loosen up,” and Alyssa Edwards advised her to “just have fun.”

Kori King and Lana Ja’Rae commented on Suzie Toot’s previous successes, questioning whether she would win a third challenge or not. Suzie responded that she understood not everyone found her humor relatable but suggested RuPaul might.

Ad

The Snatch Game performances

Ad

When the challenge began, the queens delivered their performances. Some struggled with on-the-spot responses, while others were able to engage with RuPaul and the game’s format. Lexi Love, who played the role of Gilbert Gottfried, frequently stepped out of character.

Lana Ja’Rae, impersonating Rosa Parks, lost momentum after RuPaul used one of her planned jokes. Several contestants struggled to stand out, including Arrietty as Baby Cupid, Lydia as David Lynch, Acacia Forgot as Trisha Paytas, and Crystal Envy as Nicole Richie.

Ad

The contestants who stood out in the challenge included Jewels Sparkles as Miss Big Feet, Sam Star as pageant coach Kim Gravel, Kori King as Big Ang, and Onya Nurve as Eddie Murphy. Suzie Toot believed her portrayal of Ellen Greene was strong, but other contestants expressed differing views. Sam Star told Suzie:

“I thought you’d make me laugh more than you did.”

Runway, lip sync, and elimination

Ad

Ad

After the Snatch Game, the RuPaul's Drag Race contestants participated in a “Nailed It!” runway. RuPaul then announced which queens were safe and which were in the top and bottom placements. Acacia Forgot, Suzie Toot, Kori King, and Lydia B Kollins were declared safe.

RuPaul's Drag Race top placements included Sam Star, Jewels Sparkles, and Onya Nurve. At the bottom were Lana Ja’Rae, Crystal Envy, and Arrietty. The judges commented that Lexi Love’s performance “flopped funny,” describing it as so ineffective that it became humorous.

Ad

RuPaul named Onya Nurve the challenge winner, marking her second win of the season. Lana Ja’Rae and Crystal Envy were selected to participate in the Lip Sync for Your Life. Lana Ja’Rae and Crystal Envy performed Selena Gomez’s song Hands to Myself.

The performance included moments where they played off each other but also instances where they competed for stage presence. At one point, Lana Ja’Rae executed a split that resulted in her wig coming off.

Ad

RuPaul ultimately asked Crystal Envy to “sashay away,” eliminating her from RuPaul's Drag Race competition. The result surprised the contestants, as Crystal Envy had previously won a challenge. Lana Ja’Rae secured her spot in the competition, earning her second consecutive Lip Sync for Your Life victory.

Watch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 every Friday at 8 PM ET on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback