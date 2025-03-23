"A way to love my body" — RuPaul's Drag Race star Lana Ja'Rae breaks silence on brutal online criticism

RuPaul's Drag Race alum Lana Ja'Rae recently shared her thoughts on the feedback she received online regarding her performances and looks. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on March 22, 2025, Lana explained why some comments about her appearance affected her more than others while emphasizing the importance of drag and addressing criticism.

"Drag is a way to love my body. When people say things about my body, they're not attacking my drag persona, but me as a person," she said.

Lana was eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 during the March 21 episode, which saw her lose the lip-sync battle to Sam Star. The pair performed on Dua Lipa's Illusion, hoping to leave a lasting impression on the judges. While each attempted to put their best foot forward, Lana fell short and was asked to "sashay away."

In the interview, Lana also responded to the comments regarding her Naomi Campbell look and the "boy body" aesthetic. She not only explained the thought process behind each outfit design but also confessed that drag was a "love letter" to herself.

"My drag is high femme" — RuPaul's Drag Race star Lana Ja'Rae responds to the feedback received online

When asked about the negative feedback regarding her Naomi Campbell look inspired by the model's outfit in the Dsquared2 AW 2003 show and the "boy body" aesthetic, Lana confessed that drag was her personal "love letter." It was an "embodiment of the negative things" she experienced growing up.

The RuPaul's Drag Race star added:

"I was never allowed to be feminine, so my drag is high femme, and I was never masculine enough to be a man, so I focus on the feminine body."

Lana stated that her "feminine ideal" was her mother, who did not have "all the curves." She further mentioned that she embraced her body regardless of what everyone else thought because it "wasn't embraced growing up." She further added that drag allowed her to love her body.

RuPaul's Drag Race star expressed she wanted to "break into the fashion world," walk in New York Fashion Week, and "be somebody's muse." Lana added that she wanted to become the "best supermodel in the world" to deliver a "big slap in the face" to everyone who criticized her outfits and said "stuff" about the drag world.

RuPaul's Drag Race fame Lane Ja'Rae talks about her first job as a clown and borrowing Kandy Muse's dress

Lana revealed her first job in New York was as a birthday celebration clown. At that time, she lived with her brother and his friend, who told her about the job and how much money they made.

"I'd travel throughout New York City, go to children's parties, and do balloon tricks and magic shows with live bunnies. It was fun and fulfilling," she said.

When asked about reusing drag queen Kandy Muse's pockets dress for the "ugly" runway in the latest episode, Lana revealed she had "just asked to borrow her runway for Drag Race." She explained that the idea to reuse Kandy's dress came when she recalled the judges had "hated that look."

Although Lana did not tell Kandy she needed the outfit for the "ugliest runway," she still secured it.

"I still have it. I haven't looked at it since Drag Race. I don't think she wants it back, but if she does, I'll make sure she gets it," Lana said.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

