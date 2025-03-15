"Hated this episode" — RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Lydia B Kollins' brutal elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 released episode 11, titled Ross Mathews vs. the Ducks, on March 14, 2025. The segment saw the remaining seven contestants compete against each other to stay in the race to become America's Next Drag Superstar. However, one participant's attempts fell short, ending her journey on the show. Lydia B Kollins was eliminated after a mishap during the lip-sync battle.

After an underwhelming performance in the maxi challenge, she landed in the bottom two, facing the risk of elimination, alongside Lana Ja'Rae. Both, Lydia and Lana battled it out in the lip-sync round in hopes of emerging victorious and continuing their journey on the show and into the finale. Lana, however, succeeded in outperforming Lydia, compelling RuPaul to ask Lydia to "sashay away."

Despite starting strong, Lydia lost the battle once she pulled out a pair of scissors in the middle of her act to cut her dress. However, while doing so, she got caught in it and tripped on the floor. Consequently, RuPaul eliminated Lydia, advancing Lana to the next stage of the competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans commented on Lydia's elimination on X. While many blamed her dress-cutting stunt for her exit, others were upset to see her leave.

A RuPaul's Drag Race fan comments on Lydia's elimination (Image via X/@doublecherry333)

"Hated this episode my girl Lydia did not deserve to go out like this," a fan wrote.

"All this weeks she showed all her creativity and uniqueness without carying what anyone saids, Lydia you were a star and you would always be!!" another fan commented.

"My heart broke for Lydia when she couldn’t cut her dress omg," a netizen tweeted.

Many RuPaul's Drag Race fans disapproved of Lydia attempting to cut her dress mid-performance.

"Lydia was literally winning until she pulled out the scissors I'm heartbroken," a user reacted.

"Lydia was literally winning until the dress mess up," a person commented.

"The moment Lydia took out those scissors… I knew it was over," another fan wrote.

Other RuPaul's Drag Race fans were disappointed to see Lydia leave the show.

"I've literally never cried at an elimination before this LOLOLOL but f**k tv lydia is a PERFORMER !!! SO BOOK HER AND GET TO HER GIGS!!! TIP HER!!!! love u 4ever you are the only person in Pittsburgh (also face reveal on this account i guess)," one user posted.

"drag race without lydia NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," a person reacted.

"Before I start my mourning process…I’m proud of how far Lydia came in this competition. Seeing her growth & how she was able to share her type of drag to the world is so inspiring & beautiful. She may not be perfect to everyone but that’s what makes her so SICKENING. Forever & always a Lydia lover," a netizen commented.

"Thank you to everyone who loves drag" — RuPaul's Drag Race star Lydia B Kollins comments on her elimination

Episode 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race saw the contestants playing interpretations of characters in the Truman Capote spoof drama Ross Mathews vs. the Ducks. Panelists RuPaul and Michelle Visage were joined by Ross Mathews and special guest Sam Smith to judge the contestants' performances in the Black and White Ball runway category.

For the maxi challenge, RuPaul wanted the queens to "act up a storm." Cheyenne Jackson served as the director to assist the participants with the acting. Lydia chose to play the role of Dr. Scattington. Consequently, she was paired with Sam's character, a Southern woman who learns about her husband's affair with his proctologist.

Despite taking the judges' advice and working on her acting skills, Lydia continued to struggle following Cheyenne and Ross' instructions during rehearsals. During the main performance, Onya Nurve outshined her co-stars, whereas Lydia and Lana failed to leave a lasting impression.

After reviewing their RuPaul's Drag Race performances, RuPaul asked the contestants "who should go home and why?" While many named Suzie Toot, Onya said Lydia since she was the "weaker one" of all. Lydia, on the other hand, wanted Onya to leave, claiming she was her biggest competition.

Soon after, Lana and Lydia, the bottom performers, battled it out on Unholy by Sam Smith. Lydia maneuvered across the stage in a slim-fit gown for most of her act. However, after a while, she pulled out a pair of scissors and tried to cut her gown to allow herself some movement. Unfortunately, she tripped and fell while cutting her gown, disappointing the judges.

Consequently, her journey ended on the show. While speaking to the RuPaul's Drag Race cameras, Lydia said:

"Thank you to everyone who loves drag 'cause there's a lot of it coming your way."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 airs new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

