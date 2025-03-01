"Deserved but NOOOO" — RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Kori King's elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 released Episode 9, titled Heavens to Betsey!, on February 28, 2025. The segment saw the nine remaining competitors compete against one another to impress the panelists and guest judge, Betsey Johnson. However, one contestant fell short and got herself eliminated. Kori King lost the lip-sync battle to Lydia B Kollins and was sent packing.

The episode also saw Kori King become her co-stars' prime target during the 'Reading Is Fundamental' mini-challenge, where each had to roast the other. While Lexi Love and Jewels Sparkles took a jab at Kori King's appearance, Lydia B Kollins claimed Kori King would always be a bottom to the judges.

After going back-and-forth on her runway outfit, Kori King ultimately decided to stick to her original plan instead of considering Ru's advice. It, however, failed to wow the judges, who sent her straight into the lip-sync round to face off against Lydia B Kollins. Despite a dramatic performance, Kori King failed to leave a lasting impression and was sent home.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans took to X to comment on Kori King's elimination. While many were upset to see her exit the show, some claimed she deserved it.

"Noooooooooooooo noooo noooooooo not Kori!!!! (Deserved but NOOOO)," a fan wrote.

"i can’t believe kori is actually gone???" another person commented.

"Im so f**king sad to see kori go actually, this is gonna be so boring without her," a netizen tweeted.

Many of RuPaul's Drag Race fans were disappointed to lose Kori King.

"kori is actually gone, like im not gonna see her on drag rave every Friday anymore," a user reacted.

"Sending home Kori right before having Plane as a guest is nasty NASTY work RuPaul," a person commented.

"devastated to lose kori, that lipsync was everything though, also mother lexi you killed it," another user wrote.

"NOOOOOOO MY MINI DRESS MY EVERYTHING MY ICE KORI KING YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS AND LOVED!!!" one user posted.

In contrast, some RuPaul's Drag Race fans said Kori King's elimination was fair.

"Finally Kori is gone!!!!! Went way to far for that basic a** drag," a person commented.

"Kori King is finally going home after serving bad looks on the runway every week and bombing every single challenge," another netizen commented.

"You'll be hearing from my lawyers" — RuPaul's Drag Race star Kori King comments on her elimination

After the mini challenge, Ru revealed that the queens needed to create a look inspired by one of three Betsey Johnson's collections for the maxi challenge. The categories were Punk Grunge Flappers, Betsey's Prom and Prenup. Kori King participated in the Betsey's Prom category alongside Onya Nurve and Lana Ja' Rae.

Ru visited the RuPaul's Drag Race participants while they brainstormed designs for their outfits. When she saw Kori King's outfit sketch, she became curious. When inquired, Kori King said:

"I studied, like, animation and, like, cartoon. Stuff like that."

Although Ru praised Kori King's work, she questioned her plans to enhance her design skills since she had faced challenges in that area. Kori King believed she had to push herself to make "something challenging" that was not as simple as before.

Soon after, Ru pointed out that her outfit's silhouette was similar to that of a previous one's. The RuPaul's Drag Race judge cautioned Kori King that the panelists might call her out on that.

"The judges are gonna wanna look at some variety," she added.

After hearing that, Kori King decided to change her outfit from a hot pink mini dress to a floor-length gown. However, she changed her mind and returned to her original idea, unwilling to walk the runway looking like "grandma Firtzgerald stumbling" in a gown. However, it failed to impress the panelists, especially Betsey, who said it was "simple and severe."

Consequently, she was sent into the lip-sync round to face Lydia B Kollins. They put their best foot forward, performing to Kiss Me Deadly by Lita Ford. Kori and Lydia even ended their act with a kiss. However, the judges deliberated and sent Kori King home, displeased by her performance.

While talking to the cameras about her elimination, the RuPaul's Drag Race evictee said:

"How dare you, RuPaul? This? This? You'll be hearing from my lawyers. I don't have a lawyer, but when I get one it is on."

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on MTV.

