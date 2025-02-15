"I coasted through" — RuPaul’s Drag Race Hormona talks about her journey on the show

Hormona Lisa, a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17, was eliminated in the sixth episode, which aired on February 7, 2025, after losing a lip sync battle to Lana Ja’Rae. Following her elimination, she gave an exclusive interview to Collider on February 14, 2025, where she reflected on her time in RuPaul’s Drag Race. When asked to describe her Drag Race journey in three words, she responded:

"Let's say easy, of course. I coasted through. Eye-opening. And chaotic."

Throughout the interview, she discussed her second chance through the Badonka Dunk Tank challenge, her interactions with fellow contestants, and her overall experience on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17.

Hormona Lisa reflects on her RuPaul’s Drag Race journey

Competing and receiving a second chance

Hormona explained that her entry into the competition was unique, as RuPaul personally invited her to join the season. She emphasized that her approach during the book tour was not about making a spectacle, saying:

"It's pretty iconic, if I do say so myself...I was very demure, very mindful."

During the season, Hormona became the first contestant to earn immunity from elimination through the Badonka Dunk Tank challenge. She described the moment she pulled the correct lever and secured her safety, saying:

"Oh, girl, it was crazy. I mean, because like the way that Drag Race works, as we know, when you're filming, you don't have any look into the outside. So that feels like your world, and the only thing that matters in your whole life is how it felt."

Despite receiving a second chance early in RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hormona stated that it did not necessarily change her approach. She added:

"I don’t necessarily know if it did, because that was from the very beginning. That’s from the talent show. There was really no fire that was gone, I guess, if that makes sense."

She explained that she remained focused throughout the competition and did not feel as though she had lost motivation at any point.

Performing on Drag Race and challenges in the competition

Throughout her time on the show, Hormona participated in various challenges, including the RDR Live performance. She explained that once she understood the reference behind the challenge, she found it "fun." While she acknowledged being unfamiliar with certain references going into the challenge, she ultimately embraced the comedic elements.

"Just the way I was raised is kind of crazy because all this terminology. Especially going to Drag Race, I had never heard of most of it."

Despite having consistent performances, Hormona was eliminated in the Let’s Get Sea Sickening Ball episode after presenting three looks that did not align with the judges’ expectations. Addressing her runway choices, she stated:

"I like what I like. And I’m not going to apologize or make excuses for it, because if I was still around, I would probably wear a gown next week, too."

Her RuPaul’s Drag Race journey ended with a lip sync battle against Lana Ja'Rae. Following her elimination, she maintained a positive outlook, reflecting on her journey and the lessons she took from the experience.

"I’m like, ‘You’re just speaking in riddles,’ is how it feels like a lot of the time. But now I’m so educated. I know all the words," she stated.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 premiere every Friday at 8 PM ET on MTV. Tune in to watch the latest challenges, runway looks, and eliminations as the competition continues.

