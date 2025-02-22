“Looked gorgeous”— RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Sam Star’s win in Rusical Performances

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 8 was released on February 21. The episode was called The Wicked Wizard of Oz and featured a "rusical" that had the contestants performing to the theme, choreographing, and singing according to their assigned character.

While Sam, Jewels, and Onya received positive comments on their performances, Lexi, Lydia, Lana, and Arrietty were saved, which left Kori and Acacia at the bottom to compete in a lip-sync. The former outperformed the latter and won the challenge, eliminating Acacia.

Sam assumed the role of the Wicked Witch and gave it her own Cher-themed spin. During the rehearsals, Michelle was appreciative of Sam's performance, and after her performance, the judges, including RuPaul, Michelle, performer Adam Lambert, and choreographer Jamal Sims, also had positive reviews.

At the end of the night, they collectively announced her as the winner of the challenge. Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race came to X to react to Sam's winning performance.

"Sam had the best runway she looked gorgeous," a fan said.

"Sam Star deserves the win!! Wagon witch watuzi!!" said another fan.

"Sam Star!!! She looked incredible and did so well!!! Very happy for her," added a third.

"Sam star in the two wins club iktr," wrote one.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race also commented on other contenders' reactions to Sam's win.

"Susie’s reaction to Sam winning a challenge she thought she deserved to win versus Onya winning …… Hmmmmm …. I see you girl," an X user wrote.

"Whack her again Sam Star! Arrietty be quick with the shade but Sam is quicker. Ain’t nothing like getting read with a southern accent," another user wrote.

"Sam Star slays the hell out of a runway. Her parasol look is EVERYTHINGGGGG," wrote another.

Everything that happened on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 8

For their Rusical performances on RuPaul's Drag Race, the contestants had to choose one character each from the ones assigned to them. For the character of Kansas Dorothy, there was a three-way contention between Sam, Acacia, and Suzie. Sam ultimately settled for Wicked Witch, while Suzie was convinced to take up Green Witch, and the coveted role was taken by Acacia.

Lexi assumed the role of the Lioness, Lydia took one of the two Flying Monkey spots, Onya went with Harlem Dorothy, Lana became the Tin Woman, and Arrietty chose the Scarecrow. Kori and Jewels both wanted to play the Good Witch; eventually, the role fell into Jewels' lap as Kori agreed to be one of the other Flying Monkeys.

During their musical rehearsals, while most contestants were doing well, Kori was advised to work on her pitch, and Acacia was asked to get her sound right as she was playing the main character. Kori and Lydia were also asked to work on their syncing as they were doing a fully synchronized number.

After their performances, Acacia got criticized for not completely seizing the opportunity her central role offered her, and Kori was told that Lydia, her partner, outshined her as she faded into the background. These two were then sent to the lip sync to face off, where they performed to Adam Lambert's Wet Dreams. Acacia was sent home, and Kori won the battle.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 come out on Fridays, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

