Who has been eliminated so far on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17? Details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 premiered on January 3, 2025, on MTV with 14 queens competing for $200,000. The season introduced the Badonka Dunk Tank elimination twist where two out of ten levers would drop Michelle Visage into water. This twist saved two queens before exhausting its use.

Through seven episodes, four contestants have left the competition. Lucky Starzzz departed first in episode three, followed by Joella in episode four. Hormona Lisa exited in episode six despite an earlier save.

Crystal Envy became the latest elimination in episode seven during Snatch Game, marking the season's most unexpected departure after placing in the top three for five weeks. Ten queens remain in the running as weekly episodes continue Fridays at 8 PM ET on MTV and Paramount+.

Lucky Starzzz (Episode 3)

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 3, titled "Monopulence ", brought Lucky Starzzz's run to an end. Following her placement in the bottom two and subsequent lip sync, she became the first queen to leave season 17 permanently. Lucky Starzzz’s final message to the cast read "Lucky Starzzzzzzzz was here! Keep on shining my 13 lucky stars," securing her position as the 14th-place contestant.

Joella (Episode 4)

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Joella (Image via Instagram/thejoelladynasty)

During " Bitch I'm a Drag Queen, " Joella's time in the competition concluded. Her final lip sync determined her 13th-place ranking. Before departing, she delivered her exit statement: "Well at least I didn't die a local girl." Star’s mirror message carried an invitation to her castmates: "Visit me when you come back to LA," accompanied by three heart symbols.

Arrietty (Episode 5)

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Arrietty (Image via Instagram/arrietty_theelf)

The RDR Live sketch comedy challenge placed Arrietty in the bottom alongside Lydia B Kollins. Following the lip sync battle against a competitor in a unique runway presentation, Arrietty received her turn at the Badonka Dunk Tank. This successful save marked the final use of the twist, removing the safety option for all remaining contestants.

Hormona Lisa (Episode 6)

The "Let's Get Sea Sickening Ball" brought Hormona Lisa back to the elimination spotlight. Despite her earlier save through the tank twist in RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 2, this time she faced permanent removal from the competition. Hormona’s departure came with the statement "Rot in hell. Thanks a lot." Her exit placed her at 12th position in the season rankings.

Crystal Envy (Episode 7)

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Crystal Envy (Image via Instagram/thecrystalenvy)

The Snatch Game episode resulted in Crystal Envy's exit, creating a significant shift in the competition's dynamics. After maintaining the top three placements in five out of six previous challenges, her Nicole Richie impersonation landed her in the bottom two. A lip sync performance to Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself" determined her 11th-place finish.

Remaining contestants

Following seven episodes and multiple eliminations, ten contestants remain in RuPaul's Drag Race season 17:

Acacia Forgot - The Los Angeles-based country music performer Arrietty - Seattle's dark and mysterious performer (eliminated but saved by Badonka Dunk Tank twist) Jewels Sparkles - Tampa's aesthetic-focused queen Kori King - Boston's former manga artist Lana Ja'Rae - New York's runway specialist Lexi Love - The roller-skating veteran performer Lydia B Kollins - Pittsburgh's DIY drag artist Onya Nurve - Cleveland's theater background performer Sam Star - The pageant title holder Suzie Toot - Fort Lauderdale's tap-dancing performer

The remaining contestants compete each Friday at 8 PM ET on MTV, with episodes also streaming on Paramount+. Each episode brings the remaining contestants closer to the $200,000 prize as they showcase their talents through main challenges and runway presentations.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 is airing on MTV network.

