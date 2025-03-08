Who got eliminated in RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 10? Details explored

Season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race aired episode 10 featuring the remaining eight queens, Arrietty, Jewels Sparkles, Lana Ja'Rae, Lexi Love, Lydia B. Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, and Suzie Toot.

In the latest episode, the queens contested a mini-challenge where their trivia knowledge was checked on the Badonka Dunk tank. The eight RuPaul's Drag Race contestants then had to write and perform jokes on three former drag queens of the show, Kandy Muse, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Plane Jane.

After the competition, Arrietty and Jewels landed in the bottom two. They had to lip-sync to stay in the game. The song was Ya Ya by Beyoncé. In the end, the judges decided to eliminate Arrietty from RuPaul's Drag Race, leaving only seven drag queens.

What other events happened in RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 10?

The latest RuPaul's Drag Race episode featured Michelle Visage and writer Joey Nolfi hosting the Badonka Dunk Tank trivia challenge. Every contestant answered incorrectly and got dunked. With no winner, they moved on to the maxi challenge—roasting former contestants Kandy Muse, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Plane Jane.

As the previous maxi challenge winner, Jewels got to choose the order for the roast. When Jewels asked the others about their preferences, Sam said she'd feel more comfortable going after Arrietty, Lana, or Lydia. Jewels thought carefully about the order. She mentioned that she didn't want to be unfair to the queens who hadn't won yet, and she also didn't want to give the stronger contestants an advantage.

So, she decided on the order as Onya, Arrietty, Jewels, Lana, Sam, Lydia, Suzie, and Lexi last. Lexi wasn't happy with the order as she had asked to go last, but Jewels put her right after Suzie. Arrietty was even more upset with Jewels. She thought Jewels took advantage of her weakness by putting herself right after her.

During the workshop, guest judge Whitney gave the contestants advice. Michelle guided Arrietty, suggesting she use her mean side to be funny. She also told Jewels to play up her sexy image. Arrietty decided to get back at Jewels for putting her in a tough spot. She stole some of Jewels' jokes and told them first. Jewels apologized for placing Arrietty in a tough spot, but Arrietty was still upset.

Lexi told Lana that Jewels knew she was worried about Suzie's strengths. Lexi thought Jewels placed her after Suzie on purpose to throw her off. During the roast, Onya went first. Arrietty followed, struggling to tell a joke about Kandy's tongue twisters. Arrietty started telling jokes that she took from Jewels. Jewels recognized her material right away.

The judges praised both Lydia and Lana for their performances. After the runway, RuPaul gave Onya and Suzie a free pass. Then RuPaul named Lana, Sam, and Lydia the top performers and put Arrietty, Jewels, and Lexi at the bottom.

Lydia ultimately won the challenge and was praised for her good timing and jokes overall. As mentioned before, Arrietty and Jewels were the bottom two and had to lip-sync to stay in the competition. After performing to Ya Ya by Beyoncé, the judges decided to cut Arrietty from the show.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs on Fridays at 9:30 PM ET on MTV.

