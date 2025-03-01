“ASSASIN”—RuPaul's Drag Race fans praise Lydia’s lip-sync win

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 released episode 9 on February 28, 2025, on MTV. Titled Heaven's to Betsey!, the episode saw the queens create their own outfits. These costumes were inspired by the designer collections of Betsey Johnsson, including Punk Garage Flappers, Betsey's Prom, and Prenup.

After the contestants showcased their dresses, RuPaul said he wasn't impressed by Lydia's other version of a "slinky dress" because he expected her to come up with something grand. Ru had asked Kori to do better at the challenge because she hadn't been upto the mark with her previous outfits.

Kori, however, couldn't live up to the expectations because she changed her mind overnight and trimmed the gown, which was going to be floor length. The move didn't go according to how she expected it to go, and the two were sent to the bottoms alongside Onya.

Onya was later announced safe, while Lydia and Kori entered the lip-sync battle. They performed Kiss Me Deadly by Lita Ford, which sent Kori home. Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race took to X to praise Lydia's lip-syncing skills.

"Lydia you are THE LIPSYNC ASSASIN of the season," a fan said.

"Lydia being in the best two lip syncs of the season so far, and winning," said another fan.

"One thing about Lydia is that she's always gonna eat a lipsync," added a third.

"Most iconic moment of the season. Every time the spotlight is on LYDIA, it's iconic. Lydia's lipsynching is f**king impeccable," commented one.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race recognized Lydia's efforts because it was the second time she went to the bottom two. The first time was in episode 5, against Arrietty.

"Lydia being in two of the best lip syncs of the season is insane she just took the crown from Utica as the fiercest & whitest lip sync assassin this show has ever seen ijbol," an X user wrote.

"If Lydia is the alleged S17 girl on this new All Stars then I get it, Ru loves her middle name and energy and her lipsync performance has been the best compared to the rest of the cast," another user wrote.

"Lydia’s eye contact in these lipsyncs is so fucking crazy I feel her through my screen," commented one.

"How is Lydia such a sickening Lipsyncer??? She embodies songs SO WELL?" wrote another.

What else went down on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 9?

The mini-challenge in episode 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race was called "Reading is Fundamental" and Ru opened a library to test the queens' reading skills. After hearing everyone, he crowned Suzie the winner of the challenge. With this victory, she bagged the opportunity to pick her theme for the maxi challenge first.

She chose to go with the Punch Grunge Flappers, which was also opted by Lydia and Jewels later on. Lexi, Sam, and Arrietty went ahead with Prenup category. Lana, Kori, and Onya got Betsey's prom category. Then, during the challenge, Ru brought Betsey Johnsson himself to help the queens with their dresses. He told the prenup group that the collection was inspired by:

"Celebration of everybody on the runway."

And Ru pointed out that he was the first designer to walk trans models on his runway.

After the queens were done walking the runway in their own Betsey-inspired couture, they were graded. Jewels, Lexi, and Arrietty secured the topmost positions, while Kori, Lydia, and Onya in the bottoms. Lana, Suzie and Sam were in the middle, so they were safe.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 are released on Fridays, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

