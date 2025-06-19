Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer release: Details explored about the upcoming movie on Bruce Springsteen 

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, the biographical music drama film about the American rock singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, is set to be released in theatres on October 24, 2025. The movie is written and directed by Scott Cooper.

Ad

The film follows Springsteen's journey to make his sixth studio album, Nebraska. The album was recorded in his New Jersey bedroom and portrays the lives of blue-collar workers who are in the pursuit of success but fail to reach it.

Based on the 2023 biography written by Warren Zanes, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere explores Bruce Springsteen's life as he tries to balance the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. The new trailer gives viewers a glimpse of what inspired the making of Nebraska following the commercial success of Springsteen's third studio album, Born to Run.

Ad

Trending

Jeremy Allen White takes up the lead role of Bruce Springsteen at the singer's request. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on May 13, 2025, White revealed that he had no say in the matter.

"When Scott (Cooper) shared with me that Bruce had seen a lot of my work and he wanted me to do it, it was out of my hands at that point. I have to do what the Boss says," he explained.

Ad

Other cast members include Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as Mike Batlan, Stephen Graham as Douglas Springsteen, and Odessa Young as Faye. This movie follows the trend of musical biographical films released by Hollywood, including A Complete Unknown and Elvis.

All about the Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer

Ad

The new trailer of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere takes viewers behind the scenes of the making of the 1982 acoustic folk record, Nebraska. Springsteen, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, is seen to be recording the album in his bedroom in New Jersey. He doesn't want the songs to be perfect, but indicates that he wants them to have an air of realism.

In the trailer, music manager Jon Landau, played by Jeremy Strong, tells Columbia executive Al Teller, played by David Krumholtz:

Ad

"This is not about either one of us. This is not about the charts. This is about Bruce Springsteen. And these are the songs that he wants to work on right now.”

The trailer also takes viewers through Springsteen's rough childhood with his father, blooming romance with a woman named Faye, and his nights performing sold-out gigs, all while "trying to find something real in all the noise".

Ad

"I wanna tell you a little story. When Bruce was little, he had a hole in the floor of his bedroom. The floor, it's supposed to be solid. You're supposed to be able to stand on it. Bruce, he didn't have that. Bruce is a repairman. And what he's doing with this album is he's repairing that hole in his floor. He's repairing that hole in himself. And once he's done that, he's gonna repair the entire world," says the narrator.

Ad

The trailer ends with Bruce Springsteen performing one of his most popular pop-rock songs, Born to Run, the album that gained him commercial success.

Scott Cooper on making Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen (Image via YouTube/ 20th Century Studios)

In an interview with the Walt Disney Company published on June 18, 2025, director Scott Cooper opened up about his experience making Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Ad

"Making Springsteen was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I’ve long admired — and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music. The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth, and truth," he said.

Cooper also thanked Springsteen and Landau for allowing him to translate their story into film. He added it had been "a privilege" to bring that "raw emotional honesty" to the screen and that the experience had changed him.

Ad

Also read: A Complete Unknown soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the soundtracks in the film

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theatres on October 24, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More