Where is Melania Trump from? Walter Kirn compares the First Lady's time at White House to Michelle Obama's recent complaints about her time in office

American novelist and literary critic Walter Kirn recently spoke about First Lady Melania Trump’s time at the White House. He compared it to Michelle Obama's recent complaints about her own time in office. A snippet of the podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, was uploaded on X on May 13, where Kelly said, talking about Michelle Obama.

“Speaking of people who continue to play the victim, even though they're not, here is today's daily dose of Michelle Obama, who has been out there trying to promote her terrible podcast that has absolutely no fan following…”

Further criticizing Obama, she continued:

“And she decides everything she says and does is a complaint, everything.. Number one is how much she hates her time as first lady. She hated it. And number two, I mean, you could go either way, how racist the country is and how much she can't stand it…”

Walter Kirn, who was the guest of the show, remarked:

“So the other night I was on the Greg Godfeld show and we were talking a bit about how the press is complaining that Melania isn't spending enough time in the White House. She's only been there for 14 days during this whole term so far..."

Further talking about Melania Trump, he noted:

"But what happens with every first lady after they get out of theirs, they tell you how much they hate living in the White House…”

Melania Knauss Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump, is a Slovenian-American former model. She was born in Yugoslavia's Novo Mesto. She has served as the First Lady of the United States twice, first from 2017 to 2021, and again since 2025.

Walter Kirn talked about Melania Trump and Michelle Obama

Further comparing the former First Lady to the current one, during the Megyn Kelly show, Walter Kirn said:

“Here's Melania just saying, 'I got other things to do and other houses to live in' and they're criticizing her. But on the other hand, we have Michelle telling us about this long incarceration and her marriage and her role and her White House and so on…”

He added:

“While she dances finally free of the dude of the house of the place. And no wonder she has no audience because nobody likes to tune into a podcast to hear somebody's sad stories about themselves..”

The podcast followed after Melania Trump’s Mother’s Day reflection about her son, Baron. On May 11, she revealed over the Mother's Day weekend that the kid who attends New York University still gives her new worries and opportunities for excitement.

Reflecting on her responsibilities as a mother, she wrote:

“Motherhood: The life-changing event that makes women invincible and exposed at the same time. It’s remarkable, really, that my son’s life creates unimaginable, unpredictable concerns and thrills for me, even until this day.”

Melania continued:

“All caring mothers understand this rare feeling. Nothing against fathers, of course, but in my opinion, and I am sure everyone in this room agrees – only a mother can grasp this particular point.”

Melania Trump also praised military mothers for their grace and fortitude in American lives. She encouraged everyone to celebrate the grace of motherhood, honor its beauty, and inspire those who follow. Melania Trump added that children thrive because of their mothers' love and wisdom, which gives them the strength to realise their greatest potential.

Barron is Donald Trump's only child with Melania and the youngest of his children. He has been residing in the family's Trump Tower residence and recently began attending New York University. In a report published by People on January 13, 2025, Melania Trump, who shares a close bond with her son, stated that she plans to balance her responsibilities as both a mother and White House official.

Melania Trump hasn't said anything following the Mother's Day post.

