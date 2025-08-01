Russell Brand imagines what Ghislaine Maxwell would say about Brigitte Macron’s allegedly controversial relationship with Emmanuel

English comedian and actor Russell Brand recently shared his thoughts on the Emmanuel-Brigitte Macron versus Candace Owens lawsuit. According to Time Magazine, the French President and his wife have filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit against right-wing podcaster Candace Owens in the United States on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.Notably, the suit comes in reaction to the 36-year-old media personality’s claims that France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, was born male. BBC noted that the legal action, which was filed in the US state of Delaware, said that Candace Owens has been spreading &quot;outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions.”On Thursday, July 31, 2025, Russell Brand took to the social media platform X and shared a video with his take on the matter. Discussing the relationship between Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, the actor said:“Didn't she go out of him when he was like a little lad in France? Like he was a little French boy licking a lollipop with little rolled-up socks, and she was like a teacher, and didn't she, like, diddle him up... diddle him senseless as a lad?”In the video, the 50-year-old star also imagined what Ghislaine Maxwell would say about the Macrons' allegedly controversial relationship.“I don't know about that. Whatever genitals you're offering a child, Ghislaine Maxwell would say, that ain't right, baby.”Notably, Ghislaine Maxwell is a former British socialite. The 63-year-old is a convicted s*x offender. She was repeatedly found guilty of s*x trafficking children in connection with the deceased NYC-based financier Jeffrey Epstein.Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron versus Candace Owens lawsuit exploredAccording to the BBC News, Candace Owens has been regularly repeating the claims of Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte, being a man on her podcast and social media channels. In March 2024, the media personality reportedly stated that she would stake her &quot;entire professional reputation&quot; on her belief that Brigitte Macron &quot;is in fact a man&quot;.The news outlet also reported that in an episode of her podcast, Candace said that the lawsuit was &quot;just goofy.&quot; Meanwhile, as per Time Magazine, Tom Clare, the lead counsel of the Macrons, told CNN:“This was really a last resort. We have attempted to engage with for the last year—putting evidence in front of her, request after request after request that she just simply do the right thing… Enough is enough.”With the suit gaining traction, Russell Brand also chimed in, sharing his thoughts. He said that the Macrons versus Candace Owens matter was “pretty funny”.“Pretty funny. Pretty funny news story there. That's what the world is now. People quarrelling about what genitals different people have got,” he said.As per CNN, the statement of complaint against Owens discussed the harm that her allegations that Mrs. Macron was born a man have caused. The official complaint said:&quot;Owens has used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money.&quot;Separately, Brigitte Macron had also reportedly sued two French women for spreading similar claims in the year 2022.Emmanuel and Brigitte, according to People, met when the former was a student at Le Providence, a Catholic school in northern France. At that time, Brigitte was 39 years old and reportedly worked as a drama teacher while Emmanuel was 15. The pair got married in 2007.