Russell Brand mimics Brigitte Macron's genitals in hilarious clip of podcaster reacting to her legal battle with Candace Owens

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron filed a lawsuit against podcaster Candace Owens in a US court on July 23, 2025. The lawsuit accused the American podcaster of falsely making claims that Brigitte Macron was born a man and alleging an incestuous relationship between the couple.

With the lawsuit gaining traction, podcaster Russell Brand has now reacted to it. In the July 30 episode of his podcast, Russell mimicked Brigitte Macron's genitals. After playing a clip from the CNN interview of the lawyer representing the Macrons, Russell Brand held a glass bottle and said:

"And now to get more unique, unbiased insights is Brigitte Macron's penis. *Holding a glass bottle* Here it is. It's nothing, going down...Maybe I'll take a little sip of this...If I can just get Satan's d*ck out of the way, I'll take a little sip of that. Brigitte."

Brand called the news story "funny" and said that "that's what the world is now," where people are discussing "what genitals different people have." Further in the episode, Brand played a clip from Candace Owens' podcast episode in which she doubled down on her claims after the lawsuit. Russell Brand said one deserves respect for "going in this hard." He likened Owens and Macrons to yin-yang.

"The world has gone crazy in a way. In that moment, they look sort of like yin-yangs of each other. Candace is there, young and black, Brigitte, old and white. Is it an interesting sort of polarity just in the visual image?" Russell Brand stated.

The podcaster also played a clip of Owens saying that she is going to fight this case in court. Brand said that Owens is "tough", adding:

"You just don't want to mess with her...she's got a strong spirit... Oh, Candice, that's going to be good. That's going to be entertainment. I mean, in a way, everything's just become entertainment now."

Brigitte Macron vs. Candace Owens: What both sides are saying

Following the suit filing, the Macrons' lawyer, Tom Clare, appeared in a CNN interview where he outlined the accusations made by the French President and his wife. During the interview, Jake Tapper asked Clare why the suit had been filed now when the campaign had been running for more than a year.

"Well, this was really a last resort. Um, we have attempted to engage with her for the last year... And each time we've done that, she mocked the Macrons... And enough is enough. Um, it was time to hold her accountable for this campaign," Tom Clare replied.

Candace Owens has been standing on her claims, and in an episode following the suit, she repeatedly made these claims. She called the lawsuit a "PR strategy" and said that Macron is "trying to bully" a reporter. Owens also stated that the lawsuit was intended to make her weak financially.

"The goal is to bankrupt me... So if we can't beat you the fair way, if we can't beat you in the court of public opinion with facts, we're going to drag you through the mud. The process is going to be the pain and we're going to try to destroy you financially, right?" Candace Owens said.

While Candace Owens has been making the aforementioned claims against Brigitte Macron for more than a year and even did a series on it, she mentioned that her claims were based on the French journalist Xavier Poussard's book.

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More