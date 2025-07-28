Candace Owens says ex-French Justice Minister called Brigitte Macron's gender rumors “STATE issue” & warned Russians are using it to end Macron’s term

Candace Owens reacted to recent comments made by former French Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti, who described the rumors surrounding France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, and her gender as a &quot;state issue.&quot;For those unfamiliar, on July 23, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife filed a 219-page defamation lawsuit against Owens over her claims that Brigitte Macron was born a man. According to the lawsuit, Owens repeatedly made false claims about the First Lady's identity beginning in March 2024, per US Weekly.In January 2025, Candace Owens released a multi-part series titled Becoming Brigitte, which the lawsuit alleges presented various &quot;outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions.&quot;Following that, in the July 24 episode of Candace, the American political commentator declared that she was &quot;fully prepared&quot; for the legal battle. Two days later, on July 26, she took to X to criticize former French Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti.Dupond-Moretti appeared in an interview with RTL on Saturday, July 26, 2025. According to Candace, he claimed that the matter of Brigitte’s p**is is a &quot;state issue,&quot; and suggested that, in their view, the &quot;Russians (orthodox)&quot; are funding a project through the Catholic Church to end French President Emmanuel Macron's term.She wrote that his supposed evidence for this theory is the fact that he was baptized into the Catholic Church last year and, shortly afterward, went on a Catholic pilgrimage in France, where Marion Marechal from the Le Pen family was also present.&quot;He doesn’t get into any details beyond that, but CLEARLY the Russians are funding Catholic pilgrimages to get the news out about Macron’s genitals to install Le Pen over France,&quot; Candace Owens added.French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron's lawsuit against Candace OwensOn July 23, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens in Delaware Superior Court, per The Guardian.The lawsuit alleges that Owens launched a &quot;campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies,&quot; and engaged in &quot;relentless bullying on a worldwide scale&quot; to promote her &quot;independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money.&quot;The complaint further claims that the Candace host made &quot;outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions&quot; about Brigitte Macron, including false statements such as that she was &quot;born a man,&quot; &quot;stole&quot; another person's identity, and transitioned to become Brigitte.It also cites additional accusations made by Owens, including:&quot;Mrs Macron and President Macron are blood relatives committing incest; President Macron was chosen to be the President of France as part of the CIA-operated MKUltra program or a similar mind-control program; and Mrs Macron and President Macron are committing forgery, fraud, and abuses of power to conceal these secrets.&quot;The lawsuit adds that every time the Macrons step outside their home, they are aware that &quot;countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications&quot; made by Candace Owens.&quot;It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust,&quot; the lawsuit states.In response, on the July 24 episode of Candace, Candace Owens argued that the lawsuit is &quot;littered with factual inaccuracies&quot; and part of an &quot;obvious and desperate public relations strategy.&quot;Candace Owens' full response is available on her self-titled YouTube channel.