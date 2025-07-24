  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • Why is Candace Owens being sued by the Macrons? Comments against French president and his wife explored in wake of lawsuit

Why is Candace Owens being sued by the Macrons? Comments against French president and his wife explored in wake of lawsuit

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Jul 24, 2025 09:31 GMT
&quot;Candace&quot; Hosted By Candace Owens - Source: Getty
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a lawsuit against Candace Owens (Image via Getty)

Candace Owens was recently sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on July 23, 2025. Notably, the lawsuit is associated with Candace’s comments in March last year, alleging that Brigitte was a man.

Ad

Owens initially made the claims in a YouTube video, which has been removed, as of this writing. However, she shared a post on X with a link to the video on March 12, 2024, writing that she is requesting every journalist to check the story.

“I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying”, Owens wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Candace Owens’ comments were based on a conspiracy theory that Brigitte was a man at the time of birth and the First Lady of France was hiding her identity for all this time.

Notably, Brigitte and Emmanuel’s lawsuit referred to the claims of the political commentator, saying that Owens used her allegations to earn profits alongside promoting her platform at the same time, as per People magazine.

Ad

The legal documents alleged that Candace attempted to make fun of Emmanuel and his wife, as it says:

“Owens disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers. And rather than engage with President and Mrs. Macron’s attempts to set the record straight, Owens mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base.”
Ad

According to People magazine, Candace Owens had once alleged that Emmanuel and Brigitte shared a blood relation and that the former became the French President because of the MKUltra program, operated by the CIA.

The court documents claimed that Candace Owens published the allegations despite there being no evidence to prove the same.

The lawsuit reads that Owens reportedly intended to find her way to fame with the allegations and added:

Ad
“She has built a brand on provocation, not truth. Owens labels herself as an independent ‘investigative journalist’ while routinely peddling misinformation under the guise of legitimate reporting… Her content is not intended to inform but to inflame and attract attention through sensationalism and conspiracy theories.”

Candace Owens has responded to the lawsuit through different platforms

Candace&#039;s stories (Images via Instagram/realcandaceowens)
Candace's stories (Images via Instagram/realcandaceowens)

The latest lawsuit against Owens featured Brigitte and Emmanuel seeking damages alongside a jury trial. Apart from social media, Candace additionally launched a podcast series, Becoming Brigitte, where she continued to make allegations against Brigitte.

Ad

According to People magazine, family pictures and other details were added as evidence to the legal documents to prove that the allegations of Candace Owens were not true.

As per the latest update, Candace shared her response to the lawsuit with a lineup of stories on Instagram on July 23, 2025.

It started with a screenshot of The Financial Times covering the news of the lawsuit. This was followed by a statement, where the Lady Baller star jokingly said that she is getting a lot of information related to her life from the press.

Ad

The third story included a photo of Brigitte and Emmanuel, where Owens wrote:

“I will be coming for this wig today. Stay tuned.”
youtube-cover
Ad

Candace even shared a video about the lawsuit through her YouTube channel, where she addressed the reasons why she was being sued by Brigitte and Emmanuel.

However, Candace also stated in the video that she was ready to face everything that would happen because of the lawsuit.

While speaking to People magazine, a spokesperson for Candace Owens said that she won’t shut up so easily, adding that the lawsuit was an attack on the “First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist.”

Ad

The spokesperson continued by saying:

“Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission. In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France It’s America.”

Meanwhile, Candace’s new YouTube video discussing the lawsuit has already received one million views, as of this writing.

About the author
Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

Know More
Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications