Why is Candace Owens being sued by the Macrons? Comments against French president and his wife explored in wake of lawsuit

Candace Owens was recently sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on July 23, 2025. Notably, the lawsuit is associated with Candace’s comments in March last year, alleging that Brigitte was a man.Owens initially made the claims in a YouTube video, which has been removed, as of this writing. However, she shared a post on X with a link to the video on March 12, 2024, writing that she is requesting every journalist to check the story.“I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying”, Owens wrote.Candace Owens’ comments were based on a conspiracy theory that Brigitte was a man at the time of birth and the First Lady of France was hiding her identity for all this time. Notably, Brigitte and Emmanuel’s lawsuit referred to the claims of the political commentator, saying that Owens used her allegations to earn profits alongside promoting her platform at the same time, as per People magazine.The legal documents alleged that Candace attempted to make fun of Emmanuel and his wife, as it says:“Owens disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers. And rather than engage with President and Mrs. Macron’s attempts to set the record straight, Owens mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base.”According to People magazine, Candace Owens had once alleged that Emmanuel and Brigitte shared a blood relation and that the former became the French President because of the MKUltra program, operated by the CIA.The court documents claimed that Candace Owens published the allegations despite there being no evidence to prove the same. The lawsuit reads that Owens reportedly intended to find her way to fame with the allegations and added:“She has built a brand on provocation, not truth. Owens labels herself as an independent ‘investigative journalist’ while routinely peddling misinformation under the guise of legitimate reporting… Her content is not intended to inform but to inflame and attract attention through sensationalism and conspiracy theories.”Candace Owens has responded to the lawsuit through different platformsCandace's stories (Images via Instagram/realcandaceowens)The latest lawsuit against Owens featured Brigitte and Emmanuel seeking damages alongside a jury trial. Apart from social media, Candace additionally launched a podcast series, Becoming Brigitte, where she continued to make allegations against Brigitte.According to People magazine, family pictures and other details were added as evidence to the legal documents to prove that the allegations of Candace Owens were not true.As per the latest update, Candace shared her response to the lawsuit with a lineup of stories on Instagram on July 23, 2025. It started with a screenshot of The Financial Times covering the news of the lawsuit. This was followed by a statement, where the Lady Baller star jokingly said that she is getting a lot of information related to her life from the press. The third story included a photo of Brigitte and Emmanuel, where Owens wrote:“I will be coming for this wig today. Stay tuned.”Candace even shared a video about the lawsuit through her YouTube channel, where she addressed the reasons why she was being sued by Brigitte and Emmanuel. However, Candace also stated in the video that she was ready to face everything that would happen because of the lawsuit.While speaking to People magazine, a spokesperson for Candace Owens said that she won’t shut up so easily, adding that the lawsuit was an attack on the “First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist.” The spokesperson continued by saying:“Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission. In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France It’s America.”Meanwhile, Candace’s new YouTube video discussing the lawsuit has already received one million views, as of this writing.