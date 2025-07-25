  • home icon
"It literally is a mad lib" — Michael Knowles reacts to French President Emmanuel Macron suing Candace Owens for defamation

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Jul 25, 2025 12:10 GMT
Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC - Source: Getty
Candace Owens at Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC - Source: Getty

American political commentator and YouTuber Michael Knowles recently shared his views on French President Emmanuel Macron suing political commentator Candace Owens for defamation.

According to CNN, on Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit against the 36-year-old media personality in the United States. The suit was filed after Owens claimed that Emmanuel Macron's wife and France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, could be a man.

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Michael Knowles reacted to the legal action against Candace Owens on The Michael Knowles Show on YouTube. The 35-year-old said:

“It literally is a mad lib because President Macron is liberal, and he's very mad because people are calling his wife a man. You would be mad, too, if someone did that. This lawsuit is fascinating. It's a fascinating lawsuit because of when and where it's happening.”
Noting that his opinions might “offend a lot of people,” Knowles added:

“I am of the opinion, controversial though it may be, that the first lady of France is not in fact a man. I think I know opinions vary… And still I am really skeptical that the Macrons are going to win this case and and the reason for that is everyone thinks the case hinges on whether or not Brigitte Macron is a woman, and it doesn't really hinge on that. What the case hinges on is proving actual malice.”
Meanwhile, as per CNN, the lawsuit was filed in Delaware Superior Court. A statement, reportedly from Tom Clare, the Macrons’ lawyer, alleges that Candace Owens has broadcast “a relentless year-long campaign of defamation against the Macrons.”

As per the news outlet, this lawsuit comes after Candace Owens, in March, revived the conspiracy theory that French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife was born male, with a YouTube video titled, “Is France’s First Lady a Man?

Michael Knowles says “transgenderism” in America can make things “difficult” for Emmanuel Macron

In his video, Michael Knowles opined that Candace Owens’ claims rest on two things: first, that most people think “she really believes it,” and second, that she is “demonstrating a reckless disregard for the truth or falsehood of the claim.” He questioned:

“I guess my question is, how do the Macrons prove actual malice, reckless disregard for the truth in a culture that says that transgenderism is normal and has been around forever? Because that's the issue… Today, the most powerful institutions say that that's totally plausible, don't they?”
The political commentator noted in his video that today, “transgenderism” is a widely accepted idea because prominent institutions, politicians, businesses, and entertainment leaders insist that a “man can be a woman and a woman can be a man.”

“How do you prove that when someone wonders something like that, which most people think is not reasonable, how do you prove that demonstrates a reckless disregard for the truth when your culture demands that you recklessly disregard the truth on this very matter?... I just think it's going to be very difficult for the Macrons to prove it, especially in America, where there's a very, very high standard for defamation.”
Notably, according to CNN, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron's attorney, Tom Clare, told the outlet on Wednesday that they had asked Candace Owens to stop making such claims for about a year. They reportedly filed the lawsuit as a “last resort” after Owens seemingly refused.

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, the Macrons had previously filed legal claims in France against two women for spreading a similar theory that Brigitte Macron is a biological male. Both were initially found guilty of libel. However, that verdict was reportedly later overturned.

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Edited by Shubham Soni
