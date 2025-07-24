"Creepy old man": Candace Owens calls out Brigitte Macron after lawsuit alleges romance between teen Emmanuel Macron & "39-year-old married teacher"

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, filed a lawsuit against Candace Owens in a US court on Wednesday. The Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against the right-wing podcaster for claiming that Brigitte Macron was born male. Candace Owens has now reacted to the lawsuit in the July 23 episode of her podcast, which she titled &quot;BREAKING!&quot; Brigitte Sues Me For Defamation.Candace lashed out at the first lady of France and called her a &quot;very goofy man.&quot; In the episode, Owens, citing an article in the Financial Times, reported that in the lawsuit, there was a &quot;description&quot; of the &quot;circumstances in which they met.&quot;Candace Owens read the &quot;description,&quot; according to which Emmanuel Macron was a 15-year-old student when he first met Brigitte at Jesuit high school in Amiens, who was then a 39-year-old married teacher with three children. The description further stated that they form a &quot;deeper intellectual connection&quot; while working on a play. Reacting to this description, Candace said,&quot;Dude, you're such a creep. Like, the fact that you're stating this as a defense and you're not even telling the truth here, okay? ... But do you realize how creepy you are? How creepy this sounds! His [Emmanuel Macron's] parents then took him away because I'm [Brigitte Macron] disgusting, right? Because I'm a creep. Because I had power over this student and tried to seduce him.&quot;Candace Owens said that Brigitte Macron is &quot;pivoting strategies&quot; and alleged that the First Lady of France hired a crisis PR team in America. Owens pointed out that despite ongoing communication between her legal team and Brigitte's legal team for months, they decided to hand over the lawsuit copy directly to the media without informing Owens' lawyers. Owens called it a &quot;PR strategy.&quot;&quot;They did not give my lawyer a heads-up that they were filing a lawsuit, but they did instead opt to give this lawsuit ahead of time to the Financial Times, the New York Times, and CBS News. What does that tell you? It's a PR strategy. They don't care if they win. This is about running it through the press.&quot;A look at Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron's defamation lawsuit against Candace OwensFor months, Candace Owens has been claiming in her podcasts that the first lady of France &quot;is a man&quot; and was born as Jean-Michel Trogneux. Now, on Wednesday, the first couple of France filed a defamation lawsuit in the US against the podcaster. According to the Financial Times, the lawsuit alleged Owens of spreading “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions.”As per Reuters, Macron has accused Owens of waging a lie-filled &quot;campaign of global humiliation.&quot;&quot;Owens has dissected their appearance, their marriage, their friends, their family, and their personal history—twisting it all into a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade,&quot; the complaint stated.Clare Locke, the lawyer representing Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, told the Financial Times that they had given multiple opportunities to Candace Owens to retract before taking the legal step.Owens' spokesperson labeled the lawsuit as an infringement of First Amendment rights and said that Brigitte is &quot;trying to bully&quot; a reporter.“This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist,&quot; Owens' spokesperson said.Earlier in her podcast, Candace Owens claimed that President Trump personally called her to urge her to stop commenting on Brigitte Macron. Owens said the call came after Emmanuel Macron asked President Trump to intervene.