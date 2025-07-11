Candace Owens celebrated a French court’s decision to overturn defamation convictions against two women who had publicly claimed that Brigitte Macron was born a man. Speaking on the July 11, 2025, episode of her eponymous podcast, Owens enthusiastically declared:

"We won. We won. That is what I should tell you."

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, a French appeals court overturned the libel convictions of Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey, who had been accused of defaming Brigitte Macron. As per France 24 News, the two women were initially prosecuted for spreading unverified claims in a lengthy YouTube video published in December 2021.

Discussing the case on her podcast, Owens explained how Brigitte Macron had filed a defamation case against Roy and Rey for “misspeaking.”

"More specifically, Brigitte brought the case in regards to a 4-hour YouTube video broadcast… alleging that there were 18 instances of defamation… Brigitte was never attacking the claim that she was born a man. She was being super petty and trying to get them on a technicality of defamation for misspeaking," Candace Owens explained.

The podcaster then reported the appeals court's decision, stating that the court ruled the two women had "every legal right to make those allegations."

"The court has ruled that those 18 instances did not constitute defamation or they were based in good faith," Owens said.

Candace Owens discusses the theory about Brigitte Macron being a man in her investigative podcast series

Brigitte Macron (Image via Getty Images)

Podcaster and political commentator Candace Owens made headlines again in 2025 when she reignited a long-standing conspiracy theory regarding French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

In February, Owens launched an eight-part investigative podcast series titled Becoming Brigitte: An Investigative Series. In it, she explored various allegations and conspiracy claims surrounding Brigitte.

This included her marriage to French President Emmanuel Macron and what Owens alleged was a carefully orchestrated campaign of media manipulation, PR cover-ups, and extensive propaganda.

In the series’ first episode, which aired on February 21, 2025, Owens declared her central claim. She alleged that Macron was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux.

"When I said that I would stake my entire professional career on the fact that Brigitte Macron, the current First Lady of France, was born a man, there were many people, of course, who did not believe me because that just sounds crazy," Candace Owens stated on the podcast.

This theory about Macron being born a man wasn't new. It first gained traction in 2017, around the time of Emmanuel Macron’s first presidential victory.

It was promoted by self-described journalist Natacha Rey, who alleged that Brigitte Macron never existed. She further claimed that Macron was, in fact, Brigitte’s brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, who had supposedly transitioned.

The story reached a wider audience after Rey was interviewed by Amandine Roy—a self-proclaimed spiritual medium—for a 2021 YouTube video.

Owens revived this theory on her February 21, 2025, podcast episode, citing the French book Devenir Brigitte (“Becoming Brigitte”) by author Xavier Poussard. She alleged that elite power circles, including billionaires with ties to luxury conglomerate LVMH, were actively working to suppress questions about Brigitte Macron’s identity and past.

More recently, on her July 1, 2025, podcast episode, Owens claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump had personally intervened in this matter. She stated that back in February, he called her and urged her to abandon the topic about Macron.

Candace explained that Trump was acting on Macron’s behalf and emphasized the personal toll the controversy was taking on the French First Lady. She recalled Trump’s words during their call, saying that Macron had told him:

"She’s old, and this is really, really impacting her."

Brigitte Macron and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, recently went on a three-day state visit to Britain.

Meanwhile, Candace Owens is busy with her eponymous podcast, Candace. She welcomed her fourth child with husband George Farmer in May 2025.

