"Bunch of BS": Candace Owens blasts Brigitte Macron’s lawyer after he criticizes her for allegedly "invasive, dehumanizing, & deeply unjust" claims

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have filed a defamation lawsuit against podcaster Candace Owens for repeatedly referring to Mrs. Macron as a man on her podcasts. On Wednesday, the Macrons filed the lawsuit in a US court against the right-wing political commentator. Tom Clare, the lawyer representing the Macrons, recently appeared on CNN to discuss the lawsuit.During the CNN interview, Clare criticized Candace Owens for calling Brigitte Macron a man and described Owens' claims—alleging incest between Emmanuel Macron and his wife, as well as a CIA control conspiracy—as &quot;demonstrably false.&quot; Clare also spoke about the &quot;invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust&quot; claims made by Owens, which the Macrons included in their lawsuit.Candace Owens has now reacted to this in her July 23 podcast episode.&quot;I kind of feel bad for Tom Clare. Like, that's a tough job. You've got to get out there and just make up a bunch of BS on the spot, and you actually have no evidence,&quot; Owens said.In the CNN interview, Brigitte Macron's lawyer said that Candace Owens has been making &quot;implausible allegations&quot; and said that Owens has no &quot;evidence&quot; of whatever she's been claiming. Clare also stated that they have laid out &quot;extensive evidence,&quot; supporting their case. However, Clare did not specify the evidence in the interview. Candace questioned the &quot;evidence&quot; submitted by the Macrons.&quot;That was their evidence. Their evidence that they presented to us, as we present to the public, was trust me, bro. Trust me, bro. She's not a bro. That was it. There was no documents, no answer to our basic yes or no questions, nothing. Just like, stop saying that. Please don't do that or you're going to be in big trouble,&quot; Owens said.During the interview, Jake Tapper asked Clare about the financial damages the Macrons are seeking. Highlighting this, the podcaster said:&quot;The goal is to bankrupt me. That's how these elites think. They think about how we have money and money is power... So if we can't beat you the fair way, if we can't beat you in the court of public opinion with facts, we're going to drag you through the mud. The process is going to be the pain and we're going to try to destroy you financially, right?&quot;What did Brigitte Macron's lawyer say about Candace Owens in the CNN interview?A day after filing the lawsuit, Brigitte Macron's lawyer appeared on CNN to shed more light on the complaint of France's first couple. Jake Tapper asked Clare why the Macrons are suing Candace Owens now, when the podcaster has been making the aforementioned claims for a year. Brigitte Macron's lawyer answered that it was their &quot;last resort&quot; after trying to engage with her multiple times.Clare also stated that Candace's remarks have had a &quot;material impact&quot; on the French president and the first lady. He said they are also human beings, and such &quot;defamatory&quot; statements can hurt them.&quot;What people forget is this: these are human beings. These are a married couple. Um, they have a social life, they have a private life together, and they have the same feelings and the same hurt from these sorts of defamatory statements as anybody would. And it does have a material impact on them,&quot; Clare said.Clare also called Owens' &quot;falsehood&quot; a &quot;cancer&quot; and said that this has &quot;metastasized&quot; into other circles. He noted several major publications have been discussing this, citing Candace as a source. He told Owens that she is &quot;liable&quot; for all the publications, and hence they &quot;picked her.&quot;Candace Owens, on the other hand, has been claiming that her claims are based on the book by French journalist Xavier Poussard.