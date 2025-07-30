Candace Owens shares shocking opinion on Brigitte Macron’s gender conspiracy, claiming her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, took her identity

Days after being sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron for spreading false news about Brigitte's gender, Candace Owens alleged that Brigitte's brother Jean-Michel Trogneux had taken her identity.

For those unfamiliar, over the past year, Candace Owens has repeatedly claimed that Brigitte Macron was born a male named Jean-Michel Trogneux. It is worth noting that Brigitte's maiden name is Trogneux, and she does have an older brother named Jean-Michel.

Owens also created a multi-part series titled Becoming Brigitt, which the lawsuit claims presented various "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions."

In the July 30 episode of Candace, host Candace Owens claimed that, in her opinion, Brigitte Trogneux did exist and is indeed Jean-Michel's sister, but alleged that Jean-Michel eventually assumed Brigitte's identity at some point.

"That's what seems to be the most logical conclusion based off of everything," Candace said.

Backing her claims, Owens further stated that she finds it suspicious that Brigette's children have not publicly spoken out against the rumors. She implied that if Brigitte were their mother, they would have publicly denied such an outrageous claim about her gender.

Based on the silence, Owens also suggested that this could mean the First Lady of France might not be their biological mother, but rather someone they have known their whole lives, such as an uncle, specifically Jean-Michel.

Candace Owens explained what happened to the real Brigitte Trogneux

Furthermore, in her commentary video, Candace Owens presented a hypothetical backstory to explain what might have happened to the "real" Brigitte Trogneux.

She claimed that Brigette's brother, Jean-Michel, had already been trying to live as a woman named Veronique in the 1980s. However, she noted that during that time, laws did not support transgender people, and suggested that one would have had to acquire the identity of someone who was either dead or dying.

She speculated that it was plausible the real Brigette may have been sick at the time and had a "dying wish" to offer her identity to her brother.

"And knowing that, okay, well, he's never going to be allowed to live his life authentically. He's always going to be hiding, and doing these sorts of things because this is just not a time where people are recognizing this transgendered identity. Well, what if she gifted her brother identity?" Owens questioned.

The American conservative political commentator continued:

"But that's what it feels like to me. It feels like to me that Brigitte Trogneux did her brother, the real Brigitte Trogneux did her brother a favor and allowed him to become her. Again, that's my theory. While we're allowed to think, that is what I would posit."

She further speculated that the reason only Brigette's younger daughter, attorney Tiphaine Auzaine, has spoken out about the controversy is that she may have been too young to remember her real mother. On the other hand, Owens suggested that Brigitte's other children have remained silent because they likely have clear memories of their mother and her alleged identity switch.

In an interview with Paris Match published on February 28, 2024, Auzaine remarked:

"I have concerns about the level of society when I hear what is circulating on social networks about my mother being a man. The confidence of what is affirmed and the credit given to what is proclaimed. Anyone can say anything about anyone, and it takes time to get it taken down."

Candace Owens' full remarks are available on her self-titled YouTube channel.

