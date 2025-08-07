Candace Owens accuses New York Post of allegedly covering "Ghislaine Maxwell's tracks" two days after publishing Epstein's dead body photos

Candace Owens recently weighed in on the allegedly suspicious circumstances surrounding convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein's death and the alleged involvement of the New York Post in covering it.

In the August 7 episode of Candace, host Candace Owens highlighted two pictures that were released on the day Epstein died. According to Owens, those pictures, which showed the deceased financier being escorted into New York Presbyterian Hospital, were taken by William Farrington, a "contracted photographer" for The New York Post.

However, Owens expressed skepticism about the situation, questioning the "very strange sort of circumstances." She pointed out how it seemed oddly coincidental that Farrington was in the "right place," at the "right time," with the "right angle" to capture those pictures.

Candace Owens further mentioned that just a couple of days later, The New York Post got an "exclusive," where they captured pictures of Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell outside an In-N-Out. However, Owens claimed that the photos had allegedly been provided by Maxwell's lawyers and the outlet was intentionally covering up Maxwell's whereabouts to prevent people from continuing to search for her.

Owens also accused the outlet of allegedly photoshopping "a weird poster" into the background of Maxwell's picture. She noted that the bus stop owner later reportedly claimed that the poster was never displayed there. Referring to the poster, which allegedly read "Good Boys," the American political commentator suggested that it was a "little wink about p*dophilia."

"[The New York Post] photoshopped a weird poster, allegedly, that the people who owned that bus stop said we never showed this movie poster, which is a little wink about p*dophilia. And [Ghislaine Maxwell]'s reading a book from the CIA. And actually, those photos came from her lawyer. The New York Post was covering Ghislaine Maxwell's tracks so that people would stop looking for her," Candace Owens said.

Candace Owens receives legal letter from William Farrington over Jeffrey Epstein's pictures

Furthermore, in the August 7 podcast, Cadance Owens claimed that William Farrington reportedly reached out to her team with a legal letter. She explained that Farrington, in his letter, said that he had copyrighted those two pictures of Jeffrey Epstein, despite them being "the most shared photograph in the world because it was maybe the biggest story of 2019."

Owens further claimed that she was "happy" to take down those pictures from her social media, due to the copyright issue. However, she also pointed out that, as a result, she learnt where Farrington lived.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-A-Lago (Image via Getty)

Candace Owens claimed that her team had tracked Farrington to Flatbush, Brooklyn, noting how allegedly "utterly implausible" it was that he could have made the journey from Flatbush to New York Presbyterian Hospital within the given time to capture Jeffrey Epstein's photographs.

"I mean, someone would have had to call him at the prison really that morning and been like, 'Hey, Jeffrey Epstein just killed himself. Really quick. He's coming in through this door. Get here as fast as possible.' I think it's unlikely. I feel like we're all just kind of being lied to about Epstein. I don't even really believe that Epstein's dead. We're not getting any answers," Candace Owens added.

On July 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation closed the Jeffrey Epstein case by releasing a two-page memo. The memo stated that "a systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list,'" and no "credible evidence" that Epstein "blackmailed prominent individuals," as reported by Al Jazeera.

They also concluded that the convicted s*x offender died of suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019.

