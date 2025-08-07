Where is Candace Owens from? Podcaster’s roots explored amid backlash from Megyn Kelly & Piers Morgan over Brigitte Macron controversy

Candace Owens is facing criticism from fellow political commentators, including Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan, over her remarks about France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron's gender.

Born on April 29, 1989, in White Plains, New York, and raised in Stamford, Connecticut, Candace Owens has repeatedly claimed that Brigitte was "born a male" named Jean-Michel Trogneux. She also elaborated on these claims in an eight-part series titled Becoming Brigitte. However, her views were met with skepticism from both Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan.

In the August 6 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly said Owens's remarks about Brigitte's gender "could be wrong." Similarly, Piers Morgan has called Owens's claims "utter nonsense" multiple times.

Meanwhile, on July 23, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens, claiming she subjected them to a "campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies."

Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan's response to Candace Owens' comments on Brigitte Macron

In the August 6 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, host Piers Morgan was joined by Candace Owens to discuss her claims about Brigitte Macron's gender. During the conversation, Morgan expressed skepticism, stating that he believes Owens has been misled by journalists who have gone "on a complete fantasy trail of nonsense," and are trying to suggest that Brigitte Macron had never had three children and is a "man."

"It's all a lie, and all the stuff that you've been doing on your channel and getting huge traffic for him, making tons of money," Piers added.

He reiterated a previous claim he made on his show, stating that he would pay Candace $150,000 if she proved her claims about Brigitte. He added that he had doubled the bet to $300,000 in a post on X on July 6 and asked Candace if she would be willing to accept it.

"Last time we discussed this on Uncensored, I bet you $150,000 that you were wrong and that she’s a woman. On X, when we discussed this further, I doubled it, this is for charity, to $300,000. You haven’t accepted that yet. So right now, $300,000 to charity, I say she’s a woman. Are you prepared to take that bet?"

In response, Candace Owens stated:

"I am 1,000% prepared to take that bet. I actually didn't see your tweet, or I would have accepted it live. So, we can totally accept that bet. I believe Brigitte Macron is a male and that they will not be presenting any evidence to the contrary because they would have done it already."

Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly on her show countered Candace's claims by pointing out that if Brigitte's identity had been supposedly assumed by his brother, it wouldn't explain why her brother has been seen at public events.

"So, like the brother who she's claiming has assumed Brigitte's identity because he was so dying to be trans is alive and well... He took over the family's chocolate confectioner business. And so that doesn't really jive," Kelly stated.

Candace Owens previously claimed that Brigitte's identity was assumed by her brother Jean-Michel Trogneux. In the July 30 episode of Candace, Owens claimed the real Brigitte (maiden name Trogneux) likely fell ill and that it was her "dying wish" for her brother to take over her identity. According to Owens, Jean-Michel was already living as a woman named Veronique.

She added that this hypothetical story could be true because, at that time, "trans people could not become someone else" under the law, and to change one's identity, a person would have had to adopt the identity of someone who was either "dead or dying."

"And knowing that, okay, well, he's never going to be allowed to live his life authentically. He's always going to have to be hiding... and doing these sorts of things because this is just not a time where people are recognizing this transgendered identity. Well, what if she gifted her brother her identity?" Candace Owens speculated.

Candace Owens continues to make claims about Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron on her self-titled YouTube channel.

