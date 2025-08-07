Candace Owens is “1,000% prepared” to accept a bet of $300,000 with Piers Morgan over the gender of Brigitte Macron

Candace Owens recently appeared in an interview with Piers Morgan in an ongoing lawsuit filed against her by Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France. On July 23, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife filed a legal complaint against the American podcaster over her claims that Brigitte was born male, along with other controversial statements.

Ad

In the August 5 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Owens and Morgan discussed the issue. The podcast host seemed unconvinced by Owens' assertions.

Morgan said that Owens' claim is a "conspiracy theory." In the August 5 episode, Candace Owens accepted a $300,000 bet from Piers Morgan that he had wagered earlier on July 10 over Owens' controversial claims.

Ad

Trending

When asked by Morgan if she is ready to take the bet, Owens replied,

"I am 1,000% prepared to take that bet. I actually didn't see your tweet, or I would have accepted it live. So, we can totally accept that bet. I believe Brigitte Macron is a male and that they will not be presenting any evidence to the contrary because they would have done it already," Owens said.

Ad

More about Piers Morgan and Candace Owens' $300,000 bet over Brigitte Macron

For context, Piers Morgan, who has consistently opposed Candace Owens’s claims, proposed a wager during the June 12, 2024, episode of his podcast. However, Owens did not immediately accept the bet at that time.

Later, on July 10, French journalist Xavier Poussard posted on X about a Paris court ruling. Journalists Natacha Rey and Amandine Roy, who had claimed that Brigitte Macron was “born a man under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux," were acquitted. For context, Poussard is the author of Becoming Brigitte, a book that Candace Owens has cited as the basis for her claims.

Ad

Responding to Xavier Poussard’s tweet, Candace Owens wrote that Morgan owed her $150,000. She described the legal action against the French journalists as a “witch hunt” and reiterated her claims about Brigitte Macron.

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO Piers Morgan owes me $150,000 and I am ready to collect. It was never defamation. It was a witch hunt. Legally speaking, the only proof Brigitte Macron is a woman is her word that she is. There is tons of proof however, that she lived as a man before “becoming Brigitte”.

Ad

In reply, Morgan doubled the bet and wrote:

"We only have your word for it that YOU’RE a woman… As for your ludicrous, and very hurtful (to her and her family) claims about Brigitte Macron’s biology, today’s court ruling - as you know - is irrelevant. So let’s make it $300k, if you can afford it..

Ad

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan We only have your word for it that YOU’RE a woman… As for your ludicrous, and very hurtful (to her and her family) claims about Brigitte Macron’s biology, today’s court ruling - as you know - is irrelevant. So let’s make it $300k, if you can afford it..

Ad

Owens did not respond at the time. However, during the August 5 episode of Uncensored, Morgan revisited the bet and asked whether she was now willing to accept it. This time, Owens agreed.

Piers Morgan speculated on two reasons behind Candace Owens' claims

Piers Morgan and Candace Owens debating over Owens' claims related to Brigitte Macron (Image via YouTube/Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Morgan, who has consistently referred to Owens’s claims as a “conspiracy theory,” stated that she had been “hoodwinked” by the French journalists promoting the narrative, adding that “it’s all a lie.”

Ad

He also offered two possible explanations for why Owens continues to pursue the story. The podcast host suggested she was either “duped” by the journalists involved or motivated by the story’s “lucrative” potential.

"It leaves two avenues of explanation for why you would pursue this so aggressively. One, you've been duped by these French journalists. Uh, and secondly, worse, that you kind of know it's not true, but you've ridden the wave of conspiracy theory about it because it's been so lucrative and it's gone around the world like you've been saying," Morgan stated.

Ad

Elsewhere in the podcast, Owens stated that she attempted to contact the first lady of France. To offer an opportunity to share her side of the story before releasing the video series in which she made the claims.

In the Piers Morgan show, Candace Owens also recalled that President Donald Trump personally called her and urged her to stop making the claims. She had previously mentioned this in her June 30 podcast episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More