  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Utterly insignificant" - Candace Owens slams Emmanuel Macron amid ongoing legal battle with Brigitte Macron

"Utterly insignificant" - Candace Owens slams Emmanuel Macron amid ongoing legal battle with Brigitte Macron

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:19 GMT
&quot;Candace&quot; Hosted By Candace Owens - Source: Getty
Candace Owens slammed Emmanuel Macron through an X post (Image via Getty)

Candace Owens recently criticized French President Emmanuel Macron in a post shared through her official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on August 3, 2025. Notably, the latter and his wife, Brigitte, sued Owens last month for defamation, as on multiple occasions, the political commentator had claimed that Brigitte was born male, as per NBC News.

Ad

Owens had previously responded to the lawsuit through her Instagram Story and a video shared through her YouTube channel a day after the lawsuit was filed on July 24, 2025. In her latest post on X, the political commentator addressed her opinion about President Emmanuel Macron, as she wrote:

“He has no real power. He is utterly insignificant and therefore fully dependent upon his image in the press to delude people into believing otherwise.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

President Macron has not responded to Candace Owens’ post at the time of this article’s publication.

Owens first started making the claims about First Lady Brigitte Macron in March 2024 when she shared a post through X at the time and added a link to a now-deleted YouTube video.

Candace Owens wrote at the time that the link included in the post was an episode of her podcast that was receiving a positive response. She then started speaking about First Lady Brigitte Macron, based on the response to her podcast episode, and said:

Ad
“After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying.”
Ad

Candace Owens continues claiming that First Lady Brigitte Macron was born a man

The Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens on July 23, 2025, for her claims about First Lady Brigitte Macron. While her social media post grabbed a lot of attention in 2024, Owens also launched a podcast series, Becoming Brigitte, to discuss her claims in detail. The name of the series was also mentioned in the Macrons’ lawsuit, as per People magazine.

Ad

In an episode of her podcast, which aired on July 28, 2025, Candace Owens claimed that the lawsuit wouldn’t bring any major issues for her since the First Lady would allegedly try to stop the truth from being revealed by faking her death.

“I can’t see them wanting to make it to discovery. I just don’t see that happening. I think they’ll fake-kill Brigitte first. They’ll be like, ‘Oh, Brigitte passed away from stress because of what Candace did. Oh, nobody can talk about her being a man anymore because Brigitte’s gone,’” she said.
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

However, Candace Owens also said that the aforementioned claim was her prediction, and she could not say if things would happen as she expected. Although Owens did not disclose how she was preparing to face the lawsuit, she said that the President and First Lady of France would be the first ones to drop it.

Owens confirmed that she did not need any “money” to fight against the lawsuit.

“I always want to be, if I ever come to you and I say, ‘I’m putting up a GoFundMe and I need the money,’ I want to make sure I really need the money, you know. And right now, we’re obviously looking and talking with lawyers. We do not really need the money at this moment,” she said.
Ad

Meanwhile, First Lady Brigitte Macron and President Emmanuel Macron are seeking damages for the claims made by Candace Owens, following a trial, as per People magazine.

A spokesperson for Candace Owens spoke to the outlet about the lawsuit, saying that the First Lady was allegedly attempting to “bully” Owens after the latter requested an interview. The spokesperson mentioned that Owens would not remain silent despite the legal issue.

About the author
Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

Know More
Edited by Ankita Barat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications