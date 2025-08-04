"Utterly insignificant" - Candace Owens slams Emmanuel Macron amid ongoing legal battle with Brigitte Macron

Candace Owens recently criticized French President Emmanuel Macron in a post shared through her official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on August 3, 2025. Notably, the latter and his wife, Brigitte, sued Owens last month for defamation, as on multiple occasions, the political commentator had claimed that Brigitte was born male, as per NBC News.Owens had previously responded to the lawsuit through her Instagram Story and a video shared through her YouTube channel a day after the lawsuit was filed on July 24, 2025. In her latest post on X, the political commentator addressed her opinion about President Emmanuel Macron, as she wrote:“He has no real power. He is utterly insignificant and therefore fully dependent upon his image in the press to delude people into believing otherwise.”President Macron has not responded to Candace Owens’ post at the time of this article’s publication.Owens first started making the claims about First Lady Brigitte Macron in March 2024 when she shared a post through X at the time and added a link to a now-deleted YouTube video.Candace Owens wrote at the time that the link included in the post was an episode of her podcast that was receiving a positive response. She then started speaking about First Lady Brigitte Macron, based on the response to her podcast episode, and said:“After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying.”Candace Owens continues claiming that First Lady Brigitte Macron was born a manThe Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens on July 23, 2025, for her claims about First Lady Brigitte Macron. While her social media post grabbed a lot of attention in 2024, Owens also launched a podcast series, Becoming Brigitte, to discuss her claims in detail. The name of the series was also mentioned in the Macrons’ lawsuit, as per People magazine.In an episode of her podcast, which aired on July 28, 2025, Candace Owens claimed that the lawsuit wouldn’t bring any major issues for her since the First Lady would allegedly try to stop the truth from being revealed by faking her death.“I can’t see them wanting to make it to discovery. I just don’t see that happening. I think they’ll fake-kill Brigitte first. They’ll be like, ‘Oh, Brigitte passed away from stress because of what Candace did. Oh, nobody can talk about her being a man anymore because Brigitte’s gone,’” she said.However, Candace Owens also said that the aforementioned claim was her prediction, and she could not say if things would happen as she expected. Although Owens did not disclose how she was preparing to face the lawsuit, she said that the President and First Lady of France would be the first ones to drop it.Owens confirmed that she did not need any “money” to fight against the lawsuit.“I always want to be, if I ever come to you and I say, ‘I’m putting up a GoFundMe and I need the money,’ I want to make sure I really need the money, you know. And right now, we’re obviously looking and talking with lawyers. We do not really need the money at this moment,” she said.Meanwhile, First Lady Brigitte Macron and President Emmanuel Macron are seeking damages for the claims made by Candace Owens, following a trial, as per People magazine.A spokesperson for Candace Owens spoke to the outlet about the lawsuit, saying that the First Lady was allegedly attempting to “bully” Owens after the latter requested an interview. The spokesperson mentioned that Owens would not remain silent despite the legal issue.