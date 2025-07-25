“These are instantly iconic”- Candace Owens links the Brigitte Macron’s “Man of the Year” merch on her Instagram Story

Candace Owens recently made headlines for her Instagram Story, which was seemingly targeted towards Brigitte Macron. Notably, this follows around two days after Brigitte and her husband, Emmanuel Macron, the French President, filed a lawsuit against Owens on July 23, 2025.Candace’s latest Instagram Story, which has been deleted as of the time of this writing, shared on Thursday, July 24, featured a photo of a black T-shirt, a new Man of the Year merch launched by Owens. The T-shirt also had a cover of Time magazine on top with Brigitte’s face on it at the same time. In addition, the political commentator captioned it: “These are instantly iconic.”Candace's story (Image via Instagram/realcandaceowens)The Story included a link to Candace Owens’ official website, where she had put the T-shirt on sale, with the option of pre-order also made available. The T-shirt, priced at $31 for different sizes, has been printed in the USA according to the description of the product. While the Instagram Story has gone viral on different platforms, Brigitte Macron or Emmanuel Macron have not shared her opinion on the T-shirt as of yet.Candace Owens has been sued for claiming that Brigitte Macron is a manAs mentioned, Brigitte and Emmanuel filed the lawsuit this week, alleging that Owens reportedly attempted to earn more through her false claims that Brigitte is a man. Notably, Candace shared a now-deleted YouTube video in March last year claiming the same. Later that month, she said through a post on X (formerly Twitter) that she can “stake” her profession given that her claims are true.In an interview with CNN that took place on the same day that Candace Owens was sued, Brigitte and Emmanuel’s lawyer Tom Clare claimed that they had previously requested that Candace stop commenting that Brigitte was a man. Tom mentioned that the lawsuit is a final attempt to stop the controversy permanently and added:“Each time we’ve done that, she mocked the Macrons, she mocked our efforts to set the record straight. Enough is enough, it was time to hold her accountable.”According to People magazine, the lawsuit has almost 219 pages. Candace Owens also accused the duo of allegedly trying to hide certain facts from the general public, including that Emmanuel became the President of France through a “CIA-operated MKUltra program.”The legal documents claimed that Candace intended to boost her popularity with her claims. Brigitte and Emmanuel are now seeking damages alongside a trial. The lawsuit addressed how Owens used her claims to find her way to fame by claiming that Brigitte was a man, as it alleged:“Owens has used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money. Owens disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers.”A day after the lawsuit was filed, Candace Owens responded to the same with a new YouTube video on her channel on July 24, 2025. Owens seemingly stated that she won’t stop making the claims, as she said:“If you need any more evidence that Brigitte Macron is definitely a man, it is just what is happening right now. The idea that you would file this lawsuit is all of the proof that you need.”Candace Owens additionally described the lawsuit as a PR strategy, adding that it was a “good idea” for the First Lady to sue a journalist who is a resident of another country. Meanwhile, the Macrons have not responded to the statements made by Owens after the lawsuit has been filed.