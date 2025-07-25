“So Candace basically dug her own grave” — Charlamagne tha God reacts to Brigitte Macron’s lawyer calling lawsuit against Owens “a last resort” 

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron's defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens has been making headlines. On July 23, 2025, the first couple of France sued the right-wing podcaster in an American court for claiming that the first lady of France was born a man. Candace also made claims of incest between the president and Brigitte Macron.

Ad

Following the lawsuit, Brigitte Macron's lawyer, Tom Clare, appeared for an interview on CNN. The lawsuit was discussed on the July 24 episode of The Breakfast Club podcast. During the episode, Loren LoRosa talked about Tom Clare's CNN interview, wherein he called the lawsuit the "last resort."

LoRosa also reported that Brigitte's lawyers asked Owens to retract her claims and showed her evidence that Mrs. Macron was born as a woman and was not blood-related to Emmanuel Macron. Reacting to the report, Charlamagne tha God said:

Ad

Trending

"So Candace basically dug her own grave because your feelings are not facts. I don't know why people don't understand that in this era that we are in. And I also hate when people say, 'Why are you suing now?' Sometimes you just let people keep going."

Ad

The host also played Owens' response to the lawsuit, which the podcaster called a "desperate public relations strategy." Owen's reaction to the lawsuit prompted comments from Charlamagne tha God.

"I mean, it's not a bad idea. I mean, you have to be responsible for your words, and we all know free speech is not free. So, I mean, you know, it's hard for me to believe Candace didn't expect some type of consequence," he said.

Ad

Candace Owens reacted to Brigitte Macron's lawyer's CNN interview

Ad

On July 23, Emmanuel Macron and the first lady of France filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens in Delaware court. Tom Clare, representing the Macrons, in an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN, shed more light on the lawsuit. In this interview, Clare was asked why the first couple was filing the lawsuit now, as Owens had been making the aforementioned claims for a year.

"Well, this was really a last resort. Um, we have attempted to engage with her for the last year, putting evidence in front of her, request after request after request that she just simply do the right thing... She refused to, you know, retract what she had said... Enough is enough. It was time to hold her accountable for this campaign," Clare replied.

Ad

Candace retorted to Brigitte Macron's lawyer’s interview in the July 24 episode of her podcast. She mocked Clare’s remarks and questioned why Brigitte’s lawyer didn’t specify the evidence when Tapper asked what proof they had to support the Macrons' claims.

"That was their evidence. Their evidence that they presented to us, as we present to the public, was trust me, bro. Trust me, bro. She's not a bro. That was it. There was no documents, no answer to our basic yes or no questions, nothing. Just like, stop saying that," Candace said.

Ad

In the interview, Brigitte Macron's lawyer was asked if the Macrons were seeking any "punitive damages," but he did not provide a clear answer. Owens highlighted it in her podcast and alleged that their "goal is to bankrupt" her.

In her podcast, Owens also reiterated that Brigitte Macron’s legal team was ignoring the fact that her claims were based on a book by French journalist Xavier Poussard. Despite the lawsuit, Candace has continued to stand by her statements and has repeatedly reiterated them in her episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More