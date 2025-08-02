Candace Owens, a longtime supporter of Michael Jackson, has been defending the p*dophile allegations against the pop star. The podcaster, who earlier alleged that the media made Jackson look bad, has reiterated her claims in her recent conversation with Tucker Carlson.

Ad

Candace Owens appeared on the August 1 episode of The Tucker Carlson Show and revealed that she had once been "repulsed" by Jackson, but once she reexamined the case, she was "shocked."

Owens alleged that the media played him dirty and highlighted his published rights fight with Sony. While claiming that the molestation accusations against Jackson were false, she said:

"[Michael Jackson] was in a war with Sony over publishing rights and suddenly he was being accused... When I went and I looked at it, it was a crazy story of, like, a kid who was drugged by his dad to say that he was r*ped by Michael Jackson. Literally, he was drugged by his father."

Ad

Trending

Ad

When Carlson asked her if she believed that Michael Jackson was not a child molester, she said she is "convinced" that he was not. Owens told Carlson that the late pop star meant so much to her in her childhood, and hence she decided to "reexamine" the allegations.

Owens insinuated that these allegations stemmed from Jackson's fight with Sony. She also questioned Jackson's death.

"He was going to win the Beatles' catalog. It was his. He was fighting Sony and winning. And then, just like that, scandal broke, dead. Even the way he died is weird... When you go back and look at that case, you realize the media tells you so much, but they tell you absolutely nothing," Owens added.

Ad

Jackson's private amusement park, Neverland Ranch, remained at the center of the child molestation controversy. Candace Owens said that the late singer built it out of his love for children. Elsewhere in the podcast, Owens said that people who made allegations against Jackson had "motives."

"When you get into the people that said that he did something and you figure out what their motives were, one was drugged, and one was paid," Owens said.

Ad

Candace Owens once alleged that the boy's father demanded $20 million from Michael Jackson

Ad

Last year, on Michael Jackson's birthday, Candace Owens did a dedicated episode on the late star. In the episode, Owens said the 13-year-old Jordan Chandler became a friend of MJ after a series of events. The father of the boy didn't like their friendship.

Candace Owens claimed that Jordan's father, while removing his tooth, gave him a "drug with sedative and hypnotic effects" and asked him if Jackson had molested him. To this, Jordan said, "Yes." The podcaster claimed that the boy's father recorded this and blackmailed the late singer.

Ad

"Once his son said yes and he recorded that, Evan Chandler then demanded $20 million privately from Michael Jackson. He didn't go to the cops. He went to a lawyer. He said, "I won't make this public if you give me $20 million. If you don't give me $20 million, I'm going to make it public." And Michael Jackson told him to kick rocks, allegedly," Owens said.

Ad

A year after the allegations, Owens reported, the boy applied for emancipation from his parents. Candace Owens highlighted that Evan Chandler died of s*icide in 2009, five months after MJ's death.

Michael Jackson died in June 2009 due to an overdose of propofol and other prescription drugs. His physician was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More