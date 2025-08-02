"Never seen a crazier conviction": Candace Owens alleges Harvey Weinstein was convicted in a case where he "wasn't even there" at crime scene

After his June retrial, Harvey Weinstein recently gave an exclusive interview to Candace Owens from prison. In the interview, the film producer, who was convicted on one of the three counts of sexual assault, claimed the allegation against him was false. Owens also questioned the trial and the justice system during their conversation.

Ad

The right-wing podcaster has now appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show, where she once again discussed her interview with Harvey Weinstein. In the August 1 episode, the host asked Owens why she pursued Weinstein's story. Owens responded:

"I was just shocked. I've never seen a crazier conviction in my entire life. He literally got convicted because people were crying even in the face of overwhelming evidence. I mean, in one case, his argument is, "I wasn't even there." ... And the judge would not allow him talking about the corruption of courts to subpoena her cell phone records to see if she was even there."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Candace Owens, who called the accuser's relationship with Harvey Weinstein "consensual" in her July 30 YouTube video, reiterated her claims on Tucker Carlson's show. She alleged that the accusers were too old to be "manipulated" by Harvey Weinstein.

"We know what this is. This is a sugar baby traditional relationship. This is how it's always been in Hollywood. Young girls want careers. They sleep with directors. They do that stuff consensually... These girls threw themselves at him, thinking there was going to be an exchange and there just wasn't one," Candace Owens added.

Ad

Owens also claimed she read emails in which Weinstein's accusers allegedly asked for favors during auditions. Tucker Carlson, despite expressing his aversion to the movie producer, supported Owens' efforts to investigate Weinstein's case.

"I support it only because I think that justice matters. I know Harvey Weinstein; he's a pig, as you know. Doesn't mean he's a criminal. And I just think it's important to convict people when they violate the law and not to convict them when they don't. Right. And truth is the most important thing. So I support it," Carlson said.

Ad

What did Harvey Weinstein say in his interview with Candace Owens?

Ad

In his interview from prison, Harvey Weinstein claimed that his retrial was not fair and said that even some jurors had complained about it. Candace Owens, who herself called it an "intentional mistrial," asked Weinstein if he had any fights in the industry.

"There wasn’t a fight per se, but the… inner sanctum of Hollywood did not enjoy my success," Weinstein said.

When asked about his future legal actions, Harvey Weinstein revealed that his team is planning to appeal. However, he wasn't too hopeful.

Ad

"We're doing the interviews ourselves, and obviously we have the right to bring this situation back up, and hopefully the court will listen, but I'm not sure that they will," Weinstein added.

He stated that he is neither optimistic nor pessimistic about future court actions. Elsewhere in the interview, Weinstein also shared what he would do if he were to be released from prison.

Ad

"First and foremost, kids. I'd move as close to my kids as humanly possible. Second, I would say to myself, Am I entitled to make these movies? Will I be cancelled? Will I be blackballed? And if I wasn't cancelled and blackballed...I would make movies again," the movie producer said.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on one of the three counts of sexual crimes during his retrial, which followed the overturning of his 2020 New York conviction in 2024. However, the jury acquitted him on the second count and couldn't reach a unanimous decision on the third.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More