Who is Jessica Mann? Harvey Weinstein accuses alleged “failed actress” of making "victimhood" her identity

American conservative political commentator Candace Owens recently conducted her second on-camera interview with Harvey Weinstein, during which he criticized Jessica Mann.For those unfamiliar, Jessica Mann is a 40-year-old actress best known for her roles in Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales (2020), Cavemen (2013), and This Isn't Funny (2015). She is currently working as a cosmetologist and hair stylistIn February 2020, Harvey Weinstein was convicted of r*ping Mann in 2013 and of committing a criminal s*xual act against Mimi Haleyi in 2006. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Subsequently, in May 2025, he stood retrial in New York on multiple charges of s*xual misconduct involving three women, including Jessica Mann, per The BBC.While the jury found Weinstein guilty of one count of s*xual assault against Miriam Haley, and acquitted him of s*xually assaulting Kaja Sokola, a former model, the judge announced a mistrial on the r*pe charge involving Mann after one juror refused to continue deliberations.In his on-camera interview with Candace Owens published on July 31, Weinstein addressed the hung jury in Jessica Mann's case and remarked that the willingness of Mann to pursue another trial shows how &quot;off-the-wall&quot; she is.&quot;She just wants to continue and continue and continue. No matter how much she has to get on that witness stand, it's her life. It's become her identity. You know, the victimhood is so strong with who she identifies with. This was a failed actress, and as a result, in Hollywood, she didn't get what she wanted,&quot; Weinstein said.&quot;I was always kind to her&quot; — Harvey Weinstein reflects on working with Jessica MannFurthermore, in his interview with Candace Owens, Harvey Weinstein claimed that he was &quot;kind&quot; to Jessica Mann and helped create opportunities for her. He explained that he was willing to open doors for people, but he always made it clear that it was up to their talent to succeed beyond that.&quot;But I was always kind to her. I was always sweet to her. I opened the doors for her,&quot; Harvey said.He revealed that one of Jessica Mann's close friends had told him that she never attended acting school, implying that, unlike established actresses of today and the past, Mann had not pursued formal training.&quot;The credentials of these actresses that have succeeded or unsurpassed the work that they put into their own personal careers. And yet there were people like Jessica Mann who just wanted it to come for free, you know, or wanted it to come through knowing me, or networking at parties that I invited her to.&quot;He pointed out that Mann was paid $475,000, &quot;more than she's ever seen&quot; in settlement, adding that Mimi Haleyi was awarded the same amount, while Kaja Sokola got $3 million despite him being found not guilty in her case.&quot;I was found not guilty and she lied and she put $3 million in her pocket,&quot; he added.The Hollywood producer said his emails with his accusers were friendly and showed no complaints. He claimed he still saw them as friends and even tried to help them enter the entertainment industry after their relationships ended.He also expressed disappointment with Kaja Sokola, saying he helped her get into the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York. Although she was accepted, she didn’t attend, claiming she couldn’t afford it, despite, according to Harvey, earning “good money.”&quot;I mean, but we got her in, and she just should have gone, but she didn't go. She didn't put the work in,&quot; Harvey added.The full conversation between Harvey Weinstein and Candace Owens is available on Owens' self-titled YouTube channel.Also read: What was Harvey Weinstein accused of? Allegations explored in light of Candace Owens interviewing the producer from prison