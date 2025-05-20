What was Harvey Weinstein accused of? Allegations explored in light of Candace Owens interviewing the producer from prison

Film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been in prison for s*x crimes, recently sat down for an interview with political commentator Candace Owens. During the interview, he pleaded his innocence on camera from behind bars. This marks his first on-screen interview in eight years.

According to ABC News, Weinstein was found guilty of s*x crimes—including criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape charges—during his New York City trial on February 24, 2020. However, he was acquitted on the three other counts: predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape. On April 25, 2024, New York's highest court, the New York Court of Appeals, overturned his conviction.

Candace Owens interviews Harvey Weinstein from prison

On May 20, 2025, Candace Owens took to YouTube to share a “special announcement,” revealing that her exclusive interview with Harvey Weinstein was now live. Claiming that her on-camera interview is “completely explosive, Hollywood is going to burn,” she previewed a trailer showing the film producer maintaining his innocence while dismissing his accusers in Hollywood.

The trailer, also shared by Candace on X the same day, features Harvey Weinstein pleading:

“I did not commit these crimes. I swear that before God and the people watching now and on my family. The people who support me are scared to talk. They are frightened to death that they're going to be canceled.”

In the clip, Harvey Weinstein discussed his Hollywood accusers, including Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Twisted actress Ashley Judd, and Jawbreaker actress Rose McGowan. He added:

“It's a complete fabrication about my relationship with Gwyneth. I didn't put my hand on her, I didn't touch her. I definitely made a pass. Ashley Judd's claims are ridiculous. I settled with Rose McGowan. I gave her $100,000. Don't tell my wife. Don't get me in trouble. It's all conflated.”

Weinstein further told Owens how he has asked to have a "lie detector" test in prison, even though they are not admissible, as he wants the "world to know." As per Variety, the full interview is now available on Candace Owens' official website, accessible only through a paid subscription.

Harvey Weinstein’s allegations explored

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sexual crimes twice—first in 2020 and then in 2023. In 2020, after being charged with five s*x crimes, he was convicted in New York City of one count of third-degree rape and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Although he was sentenced to 23 years in prison, the conviction was later overturned in April 2024 by the New York State Court of Appeals. According to ABC News, the court overturned the conviction after ruling that the Manhattan trial judge had "erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes."

Meanwhile, in 2023, Harvey was sentenced to an additional 16 years in jail. He was reportedly found guilty in December 2022 of rape, forced oral copulation, and third-degree sexual misconduct.

Notably, the 73-year-old is currently on trial. Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to a total of 39 years—23 years from the 2020 conviction and 16 more in 2023. The charges stem from accusations by former model Kaja Sokola, former actor Jessica Mann, and former TV production assistant Miriam Haley.

