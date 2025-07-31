"Will I be cancelled?"- Harvey Weinstein reveals two things he would do if he gets out of prison in exclusive Candace Owens interview

Former American film producer Harvey Weinstein appeared in an interview with political commentator and podcaster Candace Owens. In the video, uploaded on July 30, 2025, Weinstein revealed two things he would do if he were to get out of prison.

"First and foremost, kids. I'd move as close to my kids as humanly possible. Second, I would say to myself, am I entitled to make these movies? Will I be cancelled? Will I be black balled? And if I wasn't cancelled and black balled...I would make movies again," Weinstein said.

During the interview with Candace Owens, Weinstein said he no longer wanted to produce as many films as he once did. But he had some specific ideas he hoped to bring to life.

One of the projects was a remake of the 1932 film A Farewell to Arms. It was a tragic romance set during World War I. But Weinstein felt that the adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's novel was miscast.

"And the actress who plays the part should be British because she’s British in the book. And the American actor should be young rather than Rock Hudson and Jennifer Jones, which was the last version that was made," the former producer added.

Despite the lingering passion for cinema, Weinstein reiterated to Candace Owens that currently, the central focus of his life is his children. He is a father of five, three daughters, Remy, Emma, and Ruth, with his first wife. He also has two children, India and Dashiell, with his second wife.

Reflecting on how prison altered his priorities, Weinstein noted that he would be at peace as long as he could be near his children and involved in their lives.

"I would and whatever I did work-wise, that would never be number one as it used to be. My kids is number one now. My family is number one because they’re the important thing. I learned my lesson the hardest way possible," he said.

Harvey Weinstein on Candace Owens' podcast, speaks about mistakes, #MeToo, and media betrayal

Harvey Weinstein (Image via Getty Images)

The aforementioned episode wasn’t the first time Harvey Weinstein sat down with conservative political commentator Candace Owens for an interview.

On May 21, 2025, Owens uploaded another conversation with Weinstein on her YouTube channel. At the beginning of the video, the far-right commentator claimed this was the first on-camera interview Weinstein had done in eight years.

During the May 21 interview with Candace Owens, Harvey Weinstein opened the conversation by reading a prepared statement, attempting to position himself as both remorseful and wrongfully accused. He stated:

"I believe women should be heard, but I’m wrongfully convicted. And right now, I’m not convicted, and I’m on a retrial. An appeal overturned my conviction. But justice demands a clear, honest look at each case, and I am here for fairness and the truth."

Harvey Weinstein then turned introspective. He admitted to personal failings that he claimed had deeply affected those closest to him.

He acknowledged that he had hurt people close to him, his family, his friends, and especially his former wife. He also described his past infidelities as a “terrible mistake.” He then extended a specific apology to the family of the late Jill Messick, who had been drawn into the public controversy.

Despite being limited in what he could legally say about his case, Harvey Weinstein spoke about the social fallout following his initial conviction. He claimed that many of his former friends had distanced themselves out of fear of being associated with him.

"They are frightened to death. They are frightened that they’re going to be canceled, that they’re not going to be able to work. I tried to get my people to stand up and even testify in the trial. And nothing," Weinstein explained to Owens.

When Candace Owens raised Gwyneth Paltrow’s name and previous allegations, Weinstein pushed back. He denied the actress’ claim that Brad Pitt had confronted him but admitted that he had made a pass toward her during a meeting.

Harvey Weinstein was also a central figure in the #MeToo movement. The movement, which gained momentum in 2017, led to a wave of allegations against him from numerous women and prompted broader cultural shifts around sexual harassment and accountability.

In the interview with Candace Owens, Weinstein voiced frustration at being portrayed as the face of the movement. He painted himself as a scapegoat and accused media organizations, particularly The New York Times, of allegedly orchestrating a narrative designed to destroy him.

Harvey Weinstein brought up the film She Said, loosely based on the journalistic investigation into alleged misconduct. He explained how the commercial failure reflected public disinterest in both him and the case.

"When it came out, obviously I was concerned, but it bombed so badly…The movie grossed $2.5 million...which is a disaster...maybe it showed there’s no interest in me but there certainly was no interest in the case," Harvey Weinstein explained to podcaster Candace Owens.

On April 25, 2024, the New York Court of Appeals overturned his original New York convictions and ordered a retrial.

The retrial began on April 15, 2025. On June 11, 2025, Weinstein was partially convicted again. But on June 12, a separate r*pe case against him ended in a mistrial.

