"Fell in that whole Harvey Weinstein saga" — Mob Wives alum Karen Gravano comments on the show's cancellation after season 6

Former Mob Wives star Karen Gravano recently opened up about the cancellation of the hit reality series, tying it to the downfall of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. This discussion took place during a throwback episode on the Dumb Blonde podcast, uploaded to Spotify on April 3, 2025.

Regarding Weinstein's involvement, Gravano stated:

"I don’t know if a lot of people know, but we kind of fell in that whole Harvey Weinstein saga where Harvey was the producer for Mob Wives."

In this episode, the 52-year-old reality TV star spoke candidly about her life as the daughter of notorious mobster Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, and her experiences on the VH1 series Mob Wives.

When host Bunnie XO praised the show’s cast, calling them "f**king icons" and expressing how the new generation had missed out on the series, Karen Gravano acknowledged the ongoing popularity of Mob Wives.

"Now it’s back on Paramount Plus. They’re putting it out, and I’m getting some younger kids now saying ‘I watch your show,'" Gravano added.

She further explained that when the show originally aired, "it was just a crazy time in TV," and it had to be cancelled after it got into "a lot of political stuff with the producers and network."

Karen Gravano then elaborated on the role of Harvey Weinstein and how his legal troubles directly impacted Mob Wives.

"So when everything happened with him, his intellectual properties had to go get sold to another production company. And when everything finally panned out, some of the producers... hung on and they didn't want to sell it," Karen Gravano explained.

Gravano further revealed that the show was never actually "cancelled."

"The network wanted to have us back, but it was just the negotiations between the producers and the network just didn’t pan out," Gravano added.

Karen Gravano opens up about working with Harvey Weinstein during the interview, says he “f**ked” her financially

Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles Court Appearance (image via Getty)

During the aforementioned episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, Mob Wives star Karen Gravano spoke candidly about her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein. Gravano shared that while Weinstein never acted inappropriately toward her, he played a role in her financial struggles.

Then, show host Bunny summed it up on Gravano's behalf, saying:

"He didn’t f**k me physically, he just f**ked me financially."

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has faced numerous allegations of s*xual misconduct after more than 80 women came forward with similar allegations. On October 5, 2017, The New York Times reported that Weinstein had reached legal settlements with several women who accused him of unwanted physical contact and s*xual harassment.

However, according to a Reuters report from April 2024, Harvey Weinstein was convicted in New York in February 2020 for s*xually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and r*ping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013, resulting in a 23-year prison sentence.

During the aforementioned podcast episode, host Bunnie Xo admitted she was shocked to learn of Weinstein’s involvement in Mob Wives.

"I had no idea that Harvey Weinstein was involved until we had that phone call. And I was mind blown," she said.

Karen Gravano then explained how the cast of Mob Wives was closely involved with Weinstein, especially during pitch meetings. However, when Bunnie asked Gravano if Weinstein had ever made inappropriate advances towards her, the reality TV star made it clear that wasn’t the case.

"Everyone always says that... I said no, we kind of got f**ked in our contract from them in a way, but never physically," Karen Gravano stated.

At present, Harvey Weinstein is in custody in New York, awaiting a retrial on r*pe and s*xual assault charges while scheduled to serve a 16-year sentence in California for a separate r*pe conviction. Karen Gravano, on the other hand, is the host of the crime history podcast The Sit Down and the co-owner of Pizza Nostra, a mobster-themed pizzeria in New Jersey.

