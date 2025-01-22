Who is Natalie DiDonato? ‘Mob Wives’ star reported missing by family after she failed to catch two flights home

Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato is reported missing after missing two flights to her home in Florida. According to TMZ's report on January 21, 2025, the police confirmed that a missing person's report for the reality star was filed on January 21. They also shared that they have contacted Philadelphia police since Natalie was there earlier this month.

Natalie DiDonato is known for her appearance in season 5 of the reality TV show Mob Wives. The show explored the lives of women in New York whose husbands or family members were imprisoned for crimes related to the Italian-American mafia.

Natalie DiDonato's mother's statement on her daughter's disappearance

TMZ reached out to Denise Fuoco, DiDonato's mother. She revealed that DiDonato missed her flight to Florida on January 5, 2025. She spoke to her daughter 7 days ago on FaceTime, and she seemed nervous. DiDonato did not reveal her location or whether she was with someone. She hurriedly ended the video call.

Ever since then, her mother has tried to contact her multiple times but has not been able to reach her.

Fuoco said Ben, Natalie's friend, told her that Natalie had contacted him on WhatsApp four days ago and asked for money for a plane ticket. She told him she was in Las Vegas and needed to go home to Florida. He bought her the flight ticket.

However, Natalie DiDonato missed the second flight and has been missing since. Ben could not reach her and filed a missing person report in Las Vegas. Fellow Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo gave a statement to TMZ, wishing for her safety. She said:

"OMG, This is horrible!!! I really hope it’s nothing but missing to flights and reported missing seems extremely concerning. I really wish they find her safe and sound! I have not seen or spoken to her in a very long time and wish I had answers."

As per IMDb, Natalie has acted in a few movies, including Fatally Flawless (2018), Survive the Night (2020), and others.

As per mn2s, DiDonato was also a celebrity boxer. She beat Rachel “Rach” Viggiano, the iHeart Radios Q102 radio host, and became the Celebrity Boxing 68 champion.

Born on July 12, 1980, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, DiDonato was the first in her family to attend college. She got her Bachelor's degree in Real estate from Temple University. She worked in a real estate agency for some time.

Natalie DiDonato's last social media post was on December 12, 2024. She wrote on her Instagram post that she could not believe she made it so far in her life. She wrote:

"Not bad for 44. I love me some me. 44 sitting on 24’s still. (it’s not my bday…I’m just feelin myself, dropped 10 lbs…hit that goal weight). Getting older is a blessing, can't believe I made it this far. I'm embracing my age because to me it's a badge of honor to have made it to 44."

The last season of the VH1 reality show Mob Wives aired in 2016. The reality star was the cousin of mobster Frankie "Flowers" D'Alfonso, who was part of the Bruno-Scarfo crime family.

Natalie DiDonato's friend Ben is known to be the last person to talk to her.

