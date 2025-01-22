How many cats did Wendy Williams have? All about her pets as former TV host accuses guardian of selling off her felines

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Former television and radio host Wendy Williams claimed that her twin cats were sold off without her consent while she was under court-ordered guardianship. The interview, uploaded to YouTube on January 16, 2025, is her first following her progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in 2023.

In the interview, Williams said she no longer had her two cats, Chit Chat and My Way. She claimed her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, told her they had been sold without her knowledge.

“My cats have been sold. I had no idea. Look, I no longer have my cats. I did not know that until I talked to my guardian person. I wanted my cats with me. I talked to my guardian person and she told me that the cats are gone. I said, ‘You mean they are gone gone gone gone gone?’ Chit Chat and My Way, my twin cats, they're gone," she said.

Wendy Williams adopted two sister kittens, a black one and a grey one, in 2019. It is unclear where Williams' two cats are currently.

Expand Tweet

Wendy Williams adopted her cats following her divorce

In 2019, Wendy Williams adopted two rescue kittens — a grey cat and a black cat — following her divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter, whom she had been married to since 1999. She announced her adoption during a September 2019 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

During the show, Williams said she decided to adopt both kittens after seeing a picture of them hugging. According to People Magazine, Nyack's Cat Care Clinic facilitated the adoption. The clinic spayed and vaccinated both kittens before handing them to the television host.

Wendy Williams said she formed an immediate bond with both kittens after they arrived at her house.

“I love them so much. They came to the house, we immediately bonded. … They are wonderful. I feel like I have such a full life with them. They love each other and they don’t much bother me!”

The sister kittens, born in the same litter to a feral female cat in Nyack, New York, were given names that held great significance to Williams' life. The grey cat was named My Way, “as in, my life, my way now,” to signify her divorce.

Expand Tweet

The black cat was named Chit Chat after Williams' long-spanning career as a television and radio host. Wendy Williams also described her kittens' differing personalities on her show, adding Chit Chat was "quite shady."

“Chit Chat the black one, is quite shady. She’s the one like, ‘Stop being so friendly, we’re new here, we don’t know her.’ And then My Way is like, ‘No we were found in the streets!’” she said.

"This system is broken" — Wendy Williams about her guardianship battle

During her recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Wendy Williams detailed her experience of being placed in a court-ordered guardianship. The 60-year-old radio personality, who is currently placed in a New York wellness facility, said she shared the center with people in their 80s and 90s who were "cognitively impaired," unlike her.

"I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison. I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. .... These people, there's something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not," she said.

Wendy Williams added that she was isolated at the center, claiming the facility limited her electronic devices to avoid access to the outside world. She said the phone she was using could only make calls, making it impossible for anyone to call her.

She added that she didn't have her laptop or iPad. Williams also alleged she was not allowed to leave the facility as she pleased, claiming the elevators were locked. She also alleged she did not have access to her money.

"Listen, this system is broken, this system that I am in. This system has falsified a lot. For the last three years, I have been caught up in the system."

In May 2022, Williams entered into financial guardianship after the multinational company Wells Fargo claimed she was an “incapacitated person” and the “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” She was later diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

The former television host is attempting to fight against her guardianship. According to a recent Page Six report following her Breakfast Club interview, her family wants to hire an “esteemed and honest” attorney to help Williams in her legal battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback