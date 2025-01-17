"Hell f**king no!" — Wendy Williams tells Don Lemon she is not incapacitated but fears she might be "punished" if she talks

In a candid statement, television personality Wendy Williams addressed recent rumors surrounding her health and well-being. On January 17, 2025, American television journalist and former CNN host Don Lemon welcomed Wendy Williams Hunter, a former broadcaster and media personality, to his podcast, The Don Lemon Show.

During the conversation, Lemon directly addressed rumors regarding Williams' health and guardianship, asking if she was "incapacitated," as claimed by her guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey. Williams responded firmly, dismissing the claims.

"Hell f*cking no," Williams said.

This statement followed Williams's recent interview on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God. In the interview, she opened up about her experiences under her conservatorship, describing her life as akin to being in a "prison" since the appointment of her guardian in 2022.

Wendy Williams refutes incapacitation claims in the candid interview with Don Lemon

Expand Tweet

On Friday, January 17, 2025, Wendy Williams was joined by Don Lemon on his podcast, The Don Lemon Show. She discussed her well-being and life under guardian supervision and dismissed major claims.

When the host, Lemon, asked if she was incapacitated, she denied it but added that she is afraid to reveal more as she does not know how much she can disclose without facing punishment.

"I don't know how much I can talk without being punished," Williams said.

Don Lemon's claims referred to statements made by Sabrina E. Morrissey, a New York Guardianship attorney, in court filing documents from November 2024. Morrissey indicated that Wendy Williams is "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated." However, these claims were dismissed by the former broadcaster.

Furthermore, during the podcast with Don Lemon, Williams indicated that she feels her life under guardianship is like a prison. She noted that she cannot go out freely; if she does, she must be accompanied by someone assigned by the guardian. Williams suggested that all she could do was look out the window.

"My life is ridiculous. I’ve been with this guardian person for three years. For three years of my life… I’m isolated. I feel like I’m in prison. I can’t go out. All I can do is look at the window," Williams said.

Wendy Williams reiterated her concerns about her current guardianship situation, expressing that she feels it is overly controlling.

"I'm not in a good position. My life is screwed up. You know, this guardian mess is — please, look, I am isolated. I feel like I'm in prison. I feel like, you know, they're trying to control me and everything that I do," Williams continued.

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club, Williams echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that while she does not believe she is "cognitively impaired," she feels trapped.

"I am not cognitively impaired... But I feel like I am in prison... I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s, even people in their 60s like me... There's something wrong with these people here on this floor," Williams revealed.

Williams, known for her long-running talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, which debuted in 2008 and concluded in 2022, has been the subject of public concern.

In 2024, her legal team disclosed that she was diagnosed in 2023 with frontotemporal dementia, a neurological condition affecting the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, leading to changes in personality, behavior, and language.

For her well-being, a New York judge placed Williams under court-ordered financial guardianship in 2022. Her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, stated that Williams continues to require care and will remain under guardianship for the foreseeable future.

Despite Williams' public denials of severe health issues, her legal team and guardians have not yet responded to her recent statements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback