Wendy Williams' friend once claimed former TV host was in a worse conservatorship than Britney Spears

Wendy Williams' longtime friend Regina Schell once talked about the former media personality's conservatorship, drawing comparisons with Britney Spears' experience. As per Page Six, Williams was placed under a court-mandated financial guardianship of Sabrina Morrissey in 2022 because of her health issues.

In 2018, Wendy Williams was diagnosed with Graves Disease — a condition that results in the overproduction of hormones from the thyroid glands.

Over the years, Williams has opened up about her prolonged drug and alcohol abuse. In February 2023, a statement from her medical team confirmed that the 60-year-old was also suffering from Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia.

In June 2024, Williams' friend Regina Schell opened up about the media mogul's conservatorship, comparing it to the previous situation of pop icon Britney Spears. In 2008, Spears was involuntarily placed under the conservatorship of her father James Spears, and attorney Andrew M. Wallet. The guardianship finally came to an end on November 12, 2021.

Exploring what Regina Schell said about Wendy Williams' conservatorship

Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event - Source: Getty

In the exclusive interview with The Sun, Wendy Williams' friend Regina Schell opened up about the media personality's life under the conservatorship of Sabrina Morrissey. According to her, it was even worse than Britney Spears' situation because that latter was handled by her father. Wendy's fate, however, was being controlled by a stranger.

"This is a Britney Spears thing, only it’s worse since it’s not even Wendy’s family who has control. At least with Britney Spears, it was her dad, it was her family. This is a woman who’s not even family. And how does this guardian get all this standing?" opined Schell of the Wendy Williams' situation.

Regina Schell continued:

"Wendy was looking for real estate. She was talking to a financial expert at Bank of America to try to gain control of her finances. I don’t know how she went to at least 90% Wendy to now incapacitated and can never see anyone again. What’s the end game in all of this? She should be surrounded by friends and family right now. Not isolated and alone."

A documentary called Where Is Wendy Williams? came out in 2024 featuring the media mogul's life since 2022. The four-part docuseries showed Williams in a vulnerable state of mind and exhibiting erratic behavior.

According to a February 2024 report by Page Six, Williams' family was unable to communicate with her at her facility and was unaware of her medical diagnosis. These reports have highlighted her allegedly controversial guardianship under Sabrina Morrissey.

Wendy Williams describes her conservatorship as a "prison" sentence in recent interview

Wendy Williams answers questions before a live audience at The Fillmore - Source: Getty

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Wendy Williams appeared in an episode of The Breakfast Club along with her niece Alex Finnie. It was her first live interview since the 2024 documentary.

During the interview, Williams claimed that she was placed under the conservatorship despite not being "cognitively impaired." The media mogul further compared it to a "prison."

"I am not cognitively impaired... But I feel like I am in prison," Williams told co-host Charmangle Tha God.

Her niece, Alex Finnie described her living facility as a "luxury prison." Recalling the time she got to visit Williams in her small room with just the basic necessities, she said:

"There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."

Wendy further elaborated on her daily schedule inside her facility. She only had a television, radio, and an open window to keep her entertained. She also had a phone but it worked only one way, i.e., only Wendy could call.

Williams described her treatment as "emotional abuse" and claimed that the system of conservatorship was "broken." When asked whether she was allowed to leave the facility and visit her family, she explained that she couldn't meet others without the authorization of Morrissey.

Alex Finnie also noted that Williams hadn't had a medical evaluation to check whether her rights could be restored. Finally, she remarked that her aunt wasn't "incapacitated" and concluded with the hope of seeing her live with "dignity" one day.

Alex Finnie also revealed that she had started a petition on change.org to collect funds and save her aunt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback