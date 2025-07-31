What was the verdict after Harvey Weinstein's retrial? Convicted producer says he has "right" to appeal outcome in explosive Candace Owens interview

Harvey Weinstein has recently appeared in an interview with Candace Owens from prison. The interview came weeks after his retrial verdict. Harvey Weinstein, whose NewYork s*x crimes trial was overturned last year, had undergone a retrial earlier this year. On June 11, a Manhattan jury found him guilty on one of the three counts of s*xual crimes. Jury acquitted him on the second count and was unable to give a unanimous verdict on the third count of r*ape. The movie producer was found guilty of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree for the 2006 s*xual assault of Miriam Haley. However, he was acquitted of the s*xual charges filed by Kaja Sokola. The jury did not reach a final decision on the alleged 2013 r*pe charges filed by Jessica Mann.On July 30, Owens shared an exclusive interview on her YouTube channel. Weinstein called the trial “mixed up” and said some jurors had complained. Candace Owens called it an “intentional mistrial” and asked Weinstein about his next legal steps.&quot;What happens now with my case is that Arthur Aidala [his attorney] is, you know, I mean, circling the wagons, and, you know, I mean, and interviewing the jurors. You know, we're doing the interviews ourselves, and obviously we have the right to bring this situation back up, and hopefully the court will listen, but I'm not sure that they will,&quot; Harvey Weinstein said.He further added that when there was a hung jury on charges filed by Jessica Mann, the district attorney was ready to prosecute &quot;immediately&quot; again. Weinstein called Mann a &quot;failed actress&quot; and accused her of playing &quot;victimhood.&quot; Harvey said,&quot;Jessica Man wants to go again, which just shows how absolutely off-the-wall Jessica Man is... No matter how much she has to get on that witness stand, it's her life. It's become her identity. You know, the victimhood is so strong with who she identifies with. This was a failed actress, and as a result, you know, I mean, in Hollywood, she didn't get what she wanted.&quot;Candace Owens' thoughts on Harvey Weinstein's trialReferring to Weinstein's trial, Candace Owens said, &quot;It should terrify everyone&quot; that the accusers of Weinstein filed charges of s*xual assault even though there was a &quot;catalogue of evidence&quot; showing that they were in &quot;consensual relationships&quot; with the convicted movie producer.&quot;We can't live in a world where women can essentially throw out their bodies like it's the casting couch. That's what they wanted. They wanted an exchange. These are sugar baby relationships. And then, you know, I'm going to renege on that because I didn't become the next Angelina Jolie. And so now I'm saying that actually I was r*ped,&quot; Candace Owens said.Responding to Candace Owen's comments, Harvey said this was &quot;exactly&quot; what his accusers did to him. Harvey Weinstein said that his accusers would ask him for favors to let him get through industry events.Candace Owens further asked him about whether he is &quot;optimistic&quot; about his future legal recourse. In response, Harvey stated that he feels a mix of optimism and pessimism, and he is uncertain about what will happen next.Owens went on to say that this case has &quot;contributed&quot; to an international debate on the MeToo movement.&quot;Harvey, and you know, hopefully the right thing will happen here. If nothing else, this has contributed to an international conversation about what the Me Too movement is, about the fact that people don't actually get justice when they go, you know, when they go through the court system,&quot; she said.Concluding an almost hour-long interview, Candace Owens said the jury should have declared it a &quot;mistrial.&quot; She said that she would be continuing to &quot;investigate every element&quot; and talk about Harvey Weinstein's case in her podcasts.