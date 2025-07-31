What is Harvey Weinstein's net worth? Convicted sex offender says Hollywood's "inner sanctum" envied his success in viral Candace Owens interview

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently in prison, spoke to Candace Owens in an interview, uploaded on YouTube on July 31, 2025. During the interview, Owens brought up an "interesting theory" that was proposed by her friend, Courtney Love.

Ad

Candace Owens said that the singer claimed that when someone became too powerful in Hollywood, rumors were often strategically planted to force them into giving up control. Explaining Love's claims, Owens said that if a person "grows too big or they own a catalog of something," rumors about that person begin surfacing, leading to that person being forced to "sort of sell his company."

"She’s like you know, (if) a person grows too big or they own a catalog of something, and then they’ll start making up rumors about this person. The next thing you know, he’s forced to sort of sell his company," Candace Owens explained.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Building on this theory, Owens asked Weinstein if he had clashed with any person or company before he was the s*xual assault claims in 2017 led to him facing legal troubles. While Weinstein didn't name anyone specifically, he implied that certain influential groups in Hollywood resented his rise.

"There wasn’t a fight per se, but the… inner sanctum of Hollywood did not enjoy my success," he admitted.

Ad

Weinstein’s net worth was once estimated to be $300 million at the peak of his career. However, following the s*xual misconduct allegations in 2017, his net worth collapsed. According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Weinstein’s current net worth stands at approximately $25 million.

In his interview with Candace Owens, Weinstein emphasized the divide between the public reception of his work and the attitude of Hollywood "elites." He claimed that while he was celebrated by moviegoers and aspiring filmmakers for his success, those in positions of power within the industry were far less supportive. The former film producer added that he didn't believe that anyone in "the establishment" was his friend.

Ad

"The people enjoyed my success. The people who went to movies, the young filmmakers, you know, the people who believed that they could do it too if they just had an opportunity to do it. But the establishment, I would not say, was my friends," Weinstein remarked.

Harvey Weinstein details Hollywood’s “establishment” and ownership of his film catalogs during Candace Owens' interview

Harvey Weinstein Returns To Court In New York For Pre-Trial Hearing - Source: Getty

In his interview with Candace Owens, former film producer Harvey Weinstein spoke about his perception of Hollywood and the power structures within the industry. Owens asked him about his use of the term "establishment" to describe those in Hollywood who, according to him, resented his success.

Ad

Weinstein explained that by “establishment,” he meant “normally the big studios.” These were the institutions, he implied, that dominated the industry. They quietly resented outsiders like him who rose to prominence outside their traditional pathways.

Weinstein then addressed the 2017 New York Times report that detailed decades of s*xual misconduct allegations against him. The story, published on October 5, 2017, featured accounts from actresses such as Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd. It accused him of coercing women into unwanted s*xual situations under the pretense of helping them.

Ad

Reflecting on this, Weinstein acknowledged the tension but stopped short of directly blaming the "establishment" for the article’s publication. He noted that while they didn't "put" him in the article, "there was animosity."

"I can’t say that they put me into a New York Times article, you know?.. I can say that there was animosity, but I can’t say that they were part of this, right?" Harvey Weinstein said.

Ad

Owens also asked the former producer about the ownership of his film catalog in the aftermath of his legal troubles. He told her that they sold the catalog to a company called BeIN, owned by the Qatari government. Weinstein also said that they sold "the other part of the library" to a company owned by the Saudi Arabian government, called Spy Glass and Lantern.

During the interview, Candace Owens weighed in on Weinstein's responses and elaborated on the reasons behind her line of questioning. She explained that her interest stemmed from what she perceived as deep-rooted corruption and manipulation within Hollywood.

Ad

In her view, Weinstein’s trial represented just one layer of a much broader and more complex narrative. She made it clear that her investigation would not end with the trial’s “conclusion,” because, according to her “instinct,” something “more sinister” had taken place behind the scenes.

Candace Owens cited the things she had been “reading this year about Hollywood” and the “things that have happened.” Referring to the timing, the podcaster suggested that the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, at the height of his influence, and his takedown weren't accidental, but were “very intentional.”

Ad

Candace Owens has amassed over 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube. She also hosts her eponymous podcast on the platform, where she discusses controversial issues and pop culture topics.

Harvey Weinstein has been embroiled in legal troubles since 2017. He was partially convicted on June 11, 2025. However, a separate rape case against him ended in a mistrial, a day later, complicating his ongoing legal battles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More