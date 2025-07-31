  • home icon
  • What was the last book Harvey Weinstein read in prison? Convicted s*x offender claims he’s read “300 books in 5 years”

By Vaishnavi Sah
Published Jul 31, 2025 08:32 GMT
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court for his retrial as the jury deliberates at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 9, 2025 (Image via Getty)
In a recent on-camera interview with Candace Owens, Harvey Weinstein claimed that he has read 300 books in the last 5 years he has spent in prison. For those unfamiliar, the former Hollywood producer is serving a 16-year prison sentence following convictions on r*pe and s*xual assault charges brought by multiple women.

On July 31, Weinstein appeared for his second on-camera interview with American political conservative commentator Candace Owens from jail, where he claimed to be reading "every kind of book in the world," while serving his prison sentence.

youtube-cover
The former Hollywood producer also mentioned that he had just finished reading Demon Copperhead, a 2022 novel by Barbara Kingsolver. He praised the book, noting that it won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and is a retelling of Charles Dickens's David Copperfield, set in the Appalachian region of the United States.

"I read some of the classics I read in high school again. But I read everything. I read Lorne Michaels' biography. I read Graydon Carter’s memoir, Barry Diller's memoir, you know, and then I read classic fiction. I'm reading The Great Divide about the Panama Canal, and this historical novel. So, you're reading all the time," Harvey Weinstein stated.
"I would make movies again": Harvey Weinstein reflects on what he would do if he gets out of jail

Furthermore, in the interview, Candace Owens asked Harvey Weinstein what he would do if he were released from prison today.

"If you got out today, what would you do? What would Harvey Weinstein's life look like if he just said, 'You know what? There's nothing. Okay, we're releasing you," Owens questioned.

In response, Harvey explained that his priority would be his children. He shares three daughters, Remy, Emma, and Ruth, with his first wife, Eve Chilton, and two children, India and Dashiell, with his second ex-wife, Georgina Chapman.

He added that after moving as close to his kids as "humanly possible," he would consider whether he's able to make movies against and then pursue filmmaking.

"Second, I would say to myself, 'Am I entitled to make these movies? Will I be cancelled? Will I be blackballed?' And if I wasn't cancelled and black balled, you I would make movies again, not as many as I used to make, but I would certainly make. I have certain ideas about some of the films that I would make," Harvey said.
Harvey Weinstein revealed that he would certainly remake the 1957 film A Farewell to Arms with a "simple and elegant" approach. He believes the female lead should be British, reflecting the character in Ernest Hemingway's novel, and the male lead should be a young American, unlike the actors, Rock Hudson and Jennifer Jones, in the 1957 movie.

He added that there are other projects he plans to pursue after getting out of prison, but stressed that his career would take a backseat to his family, who would be his priority.

"My family is number one because they're the important thing. I learned my lesson the hardest way possible. What's important in life, and I sometimes took that for granted, more than sometimes. I took it for granted. But I was a good father throughout. The one thing I can say that people do say about me was that I was a good father. But I would be a better father."
The full conversation between Harvey Weinstein and Candace Owens is available on Owens' self-titled YouTube channel.

