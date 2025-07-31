How many kids does Harvey Weinstein have? Convicted sex offender opens up about his children in rare Candace Owens interview

In a rare interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens, convicted s*x offender Harvey Weinstein discussed his life behind bars and his relationship with his five children. The video interview, uploaded on YouTube on July 30, 2025, marks Weinstein's first interview since his retrial. Harvey Weinstein, 73, is the father of three daughters, Remy (born Lily), Emma, and Ruth, from his first marriage to Eve Chilton, along with two younger children, India (14) and Dashiell (12), with his ex-wife, Georgina Chapman.&quot;I’d move as close to my kids as humanely possible,&quot; he told Candace Owens in the July 30 interview. “My kids is number one now, my family is number one, because they’re the important thing.”Harvey Weinstein, serving a 23-year sentence in New York (partially overturned) and a concurrent 16-year sentence in California for r*pe and s*xual assault, claimed he was a “good father” but stated,&quot;I would be a better father, a lot better father.”Harvey Weinstein speaks to Candace Owens about family while serving a combined prison termWeinstein stays in touch with his kids on a limited basis from behind bars. He described how they bond over movies, even if he has to wait a long time for new releases.&quot;We have a tablet, and we get movies normally, 6 months later,&quot; he told Candace Owens.His son, Dashiell, told his father that Captain America: Brave New World was “terrible,” a judgment that now also holds for Weinstein after he watched the film in prison. He also mentioned his son’s enthusiasm for F1: The Movie, which Dashiell, a motorsports fan, loved.Harvey Weinstein told Candace Owens that these small interactions are what keep him going.&quot;Hearing their stories, hearing their tales...is the only thing that keeps me going. Otherwise, I would give up.&quot;According to People, Weinstein has had a rocky relationship with his children since 2017, after more than 100 women accused him of s*xual misconduct. His oldest daughters, Remy, Emma, and Ruth, have mostly stayed out of the public eye. In 2017, shortly after a wave of s*xual assault allegations emerged against Harvey Weinstein, police were called to his eldest daughter’s LA home following a reported “family disturbance.” Sources told People that Weinstein and Remy had a heated argument that escalated into an emotional confrontation, leading to the police arriving. He shares his younger children, India and Dashiell, with Georgina Chapman, who is currently dating Adrien Brody after her split from Weinstein. During the 2025 Oscars, Brody acknowledged “Dash and India” in his acceptance speech, speaking about their bond. Weinstein used his interview with Candace Owens to depict himself as a devoted father despite his legal issues. He also distanced himself from his former industry connections, saying,&quot;I have the strength of my friends, you know, and they're not the friends of Hollywood. They're the friends that I grew up with and the friends that I made along the way, that were just genuine and nothing to do with my career.&quot;Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a combined 39-year prison sentence across two separate convictions. In February 2023, he was sentenced to 16 years in California for the 2013 r*pe of an actress, to be served consecutively after the conclusion of his original 23-year New York sentence.While his 2020 New York conviction was overturned in April 2024 due to procedural errors, he was subsequently reconvicted in June 2025 on one count of s*xual assault during a retrial.