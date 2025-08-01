Candace Owens believes CIA and MOSSAD allegedly control Diddy and Epstein cases from shadows: Details explored

Candace Owens recently sparked controversy by claiming that intelligence agencies like the CIA and MOSSAD could be behind the high-profile cases of Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs and Jeffrey Epstein.For those unfamiliar, Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs' seven-week-long s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial reached a verdict on July 2. The court acquitted the rapper of the most serious charges, racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking, and found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in pr*stitution.Meanwhile, on July 7, the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation closed the Jeffrey Epstein case. They stated that they found no &quot;incriminating&quot; client list and no &quot;credible evidence&quot; that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.The deceased financier was arrested on July 6, 2019, on charges of s*x trafficking and conspiracy. He died in a New York jail cell the following month while awaiting trial.On the August 1 episode of Candace, host Candace Owens shared a report from TMZ, which cited a source claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump is &quot;more than open&quot; to pardoning Diddy. However, the source claimed that he is waiting for the judge's decision on whether the rapper will be granted bail.If Diddy is granted bail, the US president will wait until his sentencing before deciding on a pardon. If Judge Arun Subramanian denies bail, President Trump will decide the pardon &quot;immediately.&quot;Despite this, Owens expressed skepticism about Trump pardoning Diddy, questioning why the U.S. President would forgive someone who has &quot;clearly been involved in something very sinister.&quot; She further alleged that both the Diddy and Epstein cases could be linked to two &quot;very sophisticated blackmail operations&quot; allegedly run by the MOSSAD and CIA.&quot;In case you are wondering how Diddy and Epstein are connected, it's because both of these were two very sophisticated blackmail operations that were being run by the deep state. I mean the CIA and the MOSSAD, who have been working together since, you know, they shot JFK,&quot; Candace said.Candace Owens draws parallels between Diddy and Jeffrey Epstein's alleged tactics to control the powerfulFurthermore, in her commentary video, Candace Owens claimed that in order for the &quot;deep state&quot; (mainly the CIA and MOSSAD) to maintain control over the population, it must influence public opinion. She explained that celebrities and athletes are the most influential due to their large following, and by controlling them, the deep state can ensure certain ideas are spread among the public.She further mentioned Sean Diddy Combs' infamous &quot;white parties&quot; as part of this deep state strategy. According to Owens, these Hollywood parties hosted by Diddy were designed to attract people into compromising situations, where they could be filmed and potentially blackmailed. Similarly, she alleged that Jeffrey Epstein used the same tactics to target politicians and businessmen.The American political commentator further explained that she chose not to cover the Diddy trial, claiming that it was not &quot;worth covering&quot; as it was merely a &quot;show trial.&quot;&quot;I knew it was a show trial because what Diddy was doing was a Fed operation, and the Fed, for whatever reason, whenever they investigate themselves, they find out they're not guilty of anything. There were so many signs leading up to this moment that it was the state putting on a show trial,&quot; Candace Owens remarked.Candace Owens' full commentary is available on her self-titled YouTube channel.