Megyn Kelly discusses Candace Owens’ claim about Brigitte Macron being a man, says it “sounds a lot like conspiracy”

Megyn Kelly recently weighed in on Candace Owens' claims about Brigitte Macron's gender. For those unfamiliar, Owens has been repeatedly claiming that France's First Lady was born a male, named Jean-Michel Trougneux.

Ad

On March 12, 2024, Owens took to X, claiming that she would "stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man." Additionally, she released an eight-part series titled Becoming Brigitte.

Subsequently, on July 23, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife filed a 219-page defamation lawsuit against the American conservative political commentator. The legal filing claimed that she had launched a "campaign of global humiliation." They also accused Owens of spreading the "false statement" about Brigitte to "promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money."

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, in the August 6 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly commented that she hasn't followed Owen's claims about Brigitte Macron. However, her producers had watched the content and told her that " it's hard to follow at times" and comes across as a conspiracy.

"I haven't watched any of this. I have more important things to do than worry about Brigitte Macron. But my producers watched it, and they did tell me, they have nothing against Candace, but they did say that it's disjointed and it's hard to follow at times, and it sounds a lot like conspiracy," Megyn stated.

Ad

Ad

Megyn Kelly questions the accuracy of Candace Owens' theory about Brigitte Macron's gender

In her podcast, Megyn Kelly questioned Candace Owens' claims about Brigitte Macron's gender. The podcaster pointed out that if the First Lady were born as a male, there wouldn't be a "birth announcement" stating that she was born on a specific date, nor pictures of her as a young girl.

Ad

She further noted that Owens has addressed these claims in her previous YouTube videos, stating that the young girl in those pictures is not Brigitte but her brother Jean-Michel Trogneux.

However, Kelly expressed skepticism about Candace's claims, stating that Brigitte's brother is still alive. He was pictured in Emmanuel Macron's swearing-in ceremonies.

"So, like the brother who she's claiming has assumed Brigitte's identity because he was so dying to be trans is alive and well. He took over the family's chocolate confectioner business. And so that doesn't really jive," Megyn stated.

Ad

Megyn Kelly's comments stem from Candace's claims made in the July 30 episode of Candace, where she stated that Brigitte, whose maiden name is Trogneux, did exist. However, her identity was assumed by her brother Jean-Michel Trogneux at some point.

Ad

During the podcast, Candace Owens presented a hypothetical backstory about what would have happened to the real Brigitte Trogneux. She stated that the real Brigette may have been sick at the time and had a "dying wish" to offer her identity to her brother, who was already living as a woman named Veronique in the 1980s.

She explained that this could be the case because at that time, laws did not support transgender people, and one would have had to acquire the identity of someone who was either dead or dying.

Ad

"But that's what it feels like to me. It feels like to me that Brigitte Trogneux did her brother, the real Brigitte Trogneux did her brother a favor and allowed him to become her. Again, that's my theory. While we're allowed to think, that is what I would posit," Owens added.

Megyn Kelly's full commentary is available on her self-titled YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More