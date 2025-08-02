“Molestation, s*xual perversion, deviance”- Candace Owens discusses Emmanuel Macron’s relationship with Brigitte Macron in chat with Tucker Carlson

A few days after being sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for spreading false lies about Brigitte's gender, Candace Owens revealed more details about Macron's relationship with his wife in a chat with Tucker Carlson. For those unfamiliar, American conservative political commentator Candace Owens has been repeatedly claiming that Brigitte was born a male, named Jean-Michel Trogneux.

She also released a multi-part series titled Becoming Brigitte, which, according to the lawsuit filed by the Macrons on July 23, 2025, presented various "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions."

Meanwhile, in the August 2 episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, Candace Owens expressed frustration over the defense's acknowledgement that the French President was only 14 when he met Brigitte, then an adult. She added that he was 15 when they began dating. The defence also admitted that Emmanuel's parents had to remove him from school because of their relationship.

"Do you understand how the audacity of 'I'm a creep, I macked on a student at best, and I have the audacity to file this lawsuit.' I mean, what is going on in France that you would so willfully put that in a lawsuit?" Candace Owens added.

Tucker Carlson reacted to her claims.

"Isn't that child m***station?" he asked.

"There's another big thing happening here. She's desperate now to keep it at 15. He was 14 when he was in that play that she says that she watched him in," she replied.

For context, Emmanuel was 15 years old when he met his 39-year-old drama teacher, Brigitte Trogneux, at La Providence, a Catholic school in Amiens, in northern France. It was then that he began developing feelings for her, per People Magazine.

"What you have is a couple that is willfully getting away with, at best, like molestation, s*xual perversion, deviance," the podcaster added, referring to their relationship.

Candace Owens accuses the media of lying about Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron's relationship

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron arrive to attend a ceremony at the statue of wartime (Image via Getty)

Elsewhere in the podcast, Candace Owens claimed that when Emmanuel Macron first ran for President, the media falsely portrayed Brigitte as an "irresistibly hot teacher." However, Owens alleged that once they obtained evidence of her appearance, Brigitte "looked like a man in the middle of a transition."

"So even that I mean the way the press lied to sell this creepy relationship is something that should concern everyone, whether you believe she's a man or not," Candace Owens added.

Owens further highlighted that the defense's admission about Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron's relationship contradicted their earlier statements.

According to Candace, when the French President first ran for office, the press claimed that he was 16 when he first met Brigitte, but now the narrative has shifted to him being 15. However, Candace insisted that the truth is that he was 14 at the time.

In an interview with Paris Match, published on November 15, 2023, the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, claimed that her age difference with Emmanuel Macron was "crippling."

"For me, such a young boy was crippling," Brigitte shared.

According to People Magazine, Emmanuel Macron's parents initially believed he was dating one of Brigitte's daughters. However, upon discovering that he was actually in a relationship with Brigitte herself, they sent him to a boarding school in Paris.

"Emmanuel had to leave for Paris. I told myself that he would fall in love with someone his [own] age. It didn’t happen," Brigitte stated.

As per Paris Match, the two kept in touch afterwards, but the First Lady of France kept her distance from him, fearing it might "wreck" the lives of her children, Sébastien, Laurence, and Tiphaine, from her previous marriage to banker André-Louis Auzière.

"I took time so I would not wreck their lives. That lasted 10 years, the time to put them on the rails. You can imagine what they were hearing. But I didn’t want to miss out on my life," she added.

Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron eventually married in 2007 when the President of France was 29.

The full conversation between Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens is available on Carlson's self-titled YouTube channel.

