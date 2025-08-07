"Looks ridiculous": Zack Peter slams Perez Hilton over alleged attack on Judge Liman in motion to quash Blake Lively's subpoena

Zack Peter recently called out Perez Hilton for allegedly attacking Judge Lewis J. Liman in a notice to motion to quash the subpoena Blake Lively sent him on July 19. In the notice filed on August 2, Hilton accused Judge Liman of favoring Lively.&quot;It is my immense pleasure that this will all be decided in Nevada and not in your court, where - in my opinion - you have shown clear bias in favor of the defendant and have ruled in a manner that is shameful and of great concern for the public,&quot; it states.However, in response, Zack Peter expressed skepticism towards Perez's remarks. On August 6, Peter took to X, stating that while he agreed with Perez, he felt that the comments accusing Judge Liman, who is presiding over the legal case between the It Ends With Us co-stars, were a &quot;bit unnecessary.&quot;&quot;While I agree with him, this was a bit unnecessary. It only makes content creators look hysterical and out for the theatrics, which ultimately plays into Blake’s hands. If you have a good legal play, then play it. But scolding the judge looks ridiculous,&quot; Peter wrote.Blake Lively accuses Perez Hilton of making &quot;disparaging&quot; posts about herOn Tuesday, August 5, Blake Lively's attorneys filed a legal document in the Southern District of New York Court in response to the American blogger and columnist's motion to quash his subpoena. The filing stated that Hilton has posted &quot;more than 500 videos, 400 headlines, and hundreds of other comments&quot; against Blake Lively on his various platforms.The filing also stated that Hilton's self-titled website includes a &quot;tab on its landing page&quot; and an &quot;entire subpage&quot; dedicated to Blake. They further added that the majority of Hilton's remarks against the Another Simple Favor actress &quot;are disparaging.&quot;&quot;The majority of the content Mr. Hilton posts about Ms. Lively are disparaging, published without reaching out to Ms. Lively’s representatives for comment or response, and generally regurgitate messaging that appears to be prepared by others,&quot; the filing added.Lively's lawyers added:&quot;On his various Platforms, Mr. Hilton does not hold himself out as operating as an independent journalist, nor does he purport to follow any of the tenets of independent journalism.&quot;Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of &quot;It Ends with Us&quot; on January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)Lively's lawyers, in the filing, also claimed that Perez Hilton used his platform to mock Lively by calling her several derogatory names like 'Blackface Blake,' 'Lying Lively,' 'Ku Klux Khaleesi,' and 'Litigious Lively.'&quot;Mr. Hilton has made no secret of his lack of independence — he does not, for example, reach out to Ms. Lively or her representatives for comment prior to publishing. Mr. Hilton is in the business of shaping narratives for clicks and profit, not informing the public. That is not the kind of work that [the law] was designed to protect,&quot; they added.However, in a statement to The New York Post published on August 6, Perez Hilton disputed Lively's claims, insisting he was neither working on behalf of anyone nor he was being made to do so by anyone. Perez Hilton also stated that Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively and his first &quot;amended complaint&quot; shifted his support and opinion on Lively.&quot;She is asking me for information that is privileged. She is also asking me for information that she could and should obtain from the parties in this case, the Wayfarer defendants, not from me — a nonparty to this litigation. I did nothing wrong. I am not afraid of Blake Lively,&quot; Hilton added.Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face each other in court in March 2026.