"Making a mockery of it for clicks": Andy Signore slams Perez Hilton for allegedly attacking Judge Liman in his response to Blake Lively's subpoena

Andy Signore has recently criticized Perez Hilton in a new social media post, which emerged from Hilton reportedly alleging in a notice that Judge Lewis J. Liman was trying to take the side of Blake Lively.The notice was sent on August 2, 2025, to declare Blake Lively’s subpoena invalid. Notably, Perez Hilton received the subpoena last month, as TMZ reported on July 1, 2025.Andy, known as the creator of shows like Honest Trailers and Super-Fan Builds, has now shared a post through his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on August 7, 2025. The post featured a GIF, and Andy wrote along with the attachment:“I despise Blake Lively’s lawyers abusing the system with unnecessary, unprofessional &amp; false filings to the judge, to come for us. But fine let them sink themselves. I get MORE upset when folks supposedly fighting w/ us start making a mockery of it for clicks.”The notice of the blogger and columnist was filed on August 2, 2025, where he said that he had filed a motion to quash the subpoena he received from Blake Lively, adding that it was “legally unsound and unenforceable.”While Andy Signore’s latest tweet is trending on different platforms, Hilton or Blake has not responded to the same, as of this writing.Perez Hilton has already responded to the subpoena in a video last monthAs mentioned, Blake Lively issued a subpoena to Hilton last month, and the news was first revealed by TMZ on July 1, 2025. An insider for the outlet claimed that apart from Hilton, two more online personalities, Candace Owens and Andy Signore, were also reportedly subpoenaed at the same time.According to NewsNation, Candace and Signore confirmed that they did not receive any subpoena. However, Perez Hilton shared a video through his YouTube channel in response to the same on July 2, 2025, where he addressed the reports of him reportedly receiving a subpoena from Blake Lively. He continued by saying:“This is actually pretty hilarious for a few reasons. One, it’s surprising to me that TMZ would get this exclusive. People magazine is usually the go-to for subpoena Serena. Also, and I could be wrong here, however, isn’t the deadline for Discovery today? Don’t all the parties have to submit their documents by the end of today.”Perez Hilton mentioned that the “last subpoenas” in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal matter were issued in April 2025, and he cannot recall any others that were issued after that. He said that he had heard for the first time that he and Owens had been subpoenaed.Perez Hilton also pointed out the TMZ report by saying that it was not true. He further stated:“A more correct headline would be intending to subpoena. I have not been served with anything yet. And I also have not communicated with my lawyer, Brian Freedman, about this, who also represents Justin Baldoni, and has not given me any information or influenced me in any way whatsoever.”Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal dispute started in December last year when Blake filed a lawsuit against the latter. The case will go to trial on March 9, 2026, as per People magazine.