Candace Owens recounts shocking murder attempt on her during Tucker Carlson interview: Details explored 

Candace Owens recently opened up about the murder attempt that was made on her as she appeared for an interview with Tucker Carlson on August 1, 2025. Notably, Owens shared a post on X on May 14 this year that she was informed about a threat against her by the FBI in September 2024 after a viral debate with Rabbi Shmuley.During her latest conversation with Tucker Carlson, the political commentator was questioned if she has a fear of getting attacked by someone. The online personality responded by saying that she does not have to stay scared all the time since she knows people who want to harm her.Candace Owens then began referring to the alleged murder attempt, as she said:“A guy tried to kill me, last year, contacted by the FBI. There’s nothing to fear. Just embrace that. That people are deranged and people are crazy and of course, people want to harm me. Do I fear it? No. Because I don’t… I don’t fear death. And I think that…. That is the true challenge of being a Christian.”Candace Owens claimed that there are people who portray themselves as Christians and never speak the truth since they are afraid they might lose their jobs. Owens added that she knows she will be fine and her husband will ensure the same.“If you are responding or you’re behaving in a certain way or not saying something because you’re fearful of something like… the moment right now, do you believe in the afterlife? Do you believe in Christ? Do you know that you’re actually not just trying to get paid by a check, but also trying to get into heaven? Right? That’s the bigger thing. So, I go for the bigger thing,” Owens said.Candace Owens confirmed that the person who reportedly threatened her was in police custodyAs mentioned, Candace revealed in a tweet on May 14, 2025, that she was informed by the FBI about the threat against her. Owens confirmed in the same post that her family members were also targeted in a lineup of attacks allegedly made by “deranged zionists.”Candace Owens said in the tweet that the FBI told her about a suspect who was captured by them for being reportedly associated with the threat against her. Owens said the FBI did not disclose any other details except that they have launched an investigation, and added:“We were obviously confused. How could the DOJ move to arrest and charge someone but keep the target of the crime in the dark regarding any details?”The Lady Ballers star disclosed that the FBI contacted her a few months later, saying they were sending a “victim packet” through the mail. Owens added a photo of the packet, saying that although she received the package in April 2025, there were no details about the case.“This time we were given a case number and a victim representative, but when we went onto the corresponding website - once again, no details were provided in regards to the case,” Owens wrote.Candace Owens said she received another email about the case, where she learned that the person who was taken into custody was Haim Braverman from Morris Plains, New Jersey. Owens wrote that the man allegedly expressed his wish to kill Candace in a group chat, following which the FBI arrested him.Owens added that she was unaware of Haim’s alleged plans. In another tweet, she added a photo of Braverman, where only his eyes could be spotted. Candace explained the same by writing:“This is Haim Braverman. It seems his socials have been scrubbed from the web, and this is the only photo I can find of him which was included in a media piece about his guilty plea one week ago.”Candace Owens revealed the charges imposed against Haim BravermanIn the lineup of tweets shared on May 14, 2025, Candace said Braverman was charged with “Interstate communications for ransom.” However, Owens also questioned why the Department of Justice did not provide her with the details of the other people who were in the group chat, along with Haim’s mugshot.Candace Owens also added a screenshot of the email she received from the DOJ about the charge imposed against Haim. Towards the end, Owens said the FBI revealed the motive of the alleged threat against her and wrote:“Haim wanted to murder me because of my @piersmorgan debate against Shmuley. Bc I offended the dead Rabbi Menachem Schneerson who many Jews viewed as a messiah. Haim was unequivocal that he was willing to serve time in prison for killing me.”Notably, Candace Owens was involved in a debate with Shmuley in an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, which aired on September 4, 2024.According to JNS News, Braverman reportedly shared a video on social media a few days after the episode aired, saying that he was “threatening a death sentence.” He even said in the chat group that people could leave if they wanted to, since there would be a discussion on weapons.